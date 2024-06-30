Thiago Almada gets "happy ending" in wild Atlanta United win

If Thiago Almada has played his last game for Atlanta United , he picked a memorable night to do it.

Atlanta's first victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium since March 31 came thanks to an unbelievable last-gasp goal from Jamal Thiaré , who in the seventh minute of stoppage snuck up behind Luka Gavran as the TFC 'keeper prepared to take a goal kick, snatching the ball and scoring an empty-netter to send 42,568 fans into wild celebrations.

The 23-year-old playmaker, amid rumors of an imminent outbound transfer, scored in his possible farewell match as the Five Stripes pulled off a wild 2-1 home win over Toronto FC .

For Almada, Saturday's result would be a fitting way to cap his two-year stay in Atlanta.

"Scoring a goal at home and with a win is a happy ending," said the club-record signing, who has 23g/33a in 77 appearances since his arrival from boyhood club Vélez Sarsfield ahead of the 2022 season. "Though the one thing that I didn’t do was win a title here, but I think that I tried to do my best and give everything for the club."

Almada, who won 2022 MLS Newcomer of the Year honors while earning All-Star and Best XI selections the following season, refused to speculate about where his immediate future lies.

"I can’t say anything before the club does. I’m waiting for the club to make it official out of respect," he said before reminiscing on the bonds he formed in Atlanta.