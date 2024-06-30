Thiago Almada gets "happy ending" in wild Atlanta United win

If Thiago Almada has played his last game for Atlanta United, he picked a memorable night to do it.
The 23-year-old playmaker, amid rumors of an imminent outbound transfer, scored in his possible farewell match as the Five Stripes pulled off a wild 2-1 home win over Toronto FC.
Atlanta's first victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium since March 31 came thanks to an unbelievable last-gasp goal from Jamal Thiaré, who in the seventh minute of stoppage snuck up behind Luka Gavran as the TFC 'keeper prepared to take a goal kick, snatching the ball and scoring an empty-netter to send 42,568 fans into wild celebrations.
For Almada, Saturday's result would be a fitting way to cap his two-year stay in Atlanta.
"Scoring a goal at home and with a win is a happy ending," said the club-record signing, who has 23g/33a in 77 appearances since his arrival from boyhood club Vélez Sarsfield ahead of the 2022 season. "Though the one thing that I didn’t do was win a title here, but I think that I tried to do my best and give everything for the club."
Almada, who won 2022 MLS Newcomer of the Year honors while earning All-Star and Best XI selections the following season, refused to speculate about where his immediate future lies.
"I can’t say anything before the club does. I’m waiting for the club to make it official out of respect," he said before reminiscing on the bonds he formed in Atlanta.
“The fans, my teammates, the people who work at the club, the chefs. They’ll have a big piece of my heart," he said. "I’m going to remember the club as one of the biggest in the MLS. I think since I arrived, they’ve supported me and my family a lot."
Thiaré steals the show
Despite their appreciation for Almada, the Five Stripes fans understandably focused most of their attention after the final whistle on Thiaré, who pulled of the most improbable of game-winning goals in recent memory.
"I just had a feeling that the goalkeeper was going to put the ball down on the turf," the 31-year-old Senegalese striker said of his late-game heroics. "And then I focused on making sure to do my job.”
For Thiaré, who joined the Five Stripes midway through the 2023 season after a spell with Ligue 2 side Le Havre, Saturday's result could be the impetus Atlanta need to turn The Benz into a fortress once again.
“This win is going to help give the team confidence to keep moving, keep working, and reach our goals.”