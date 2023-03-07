Power Rankings: Seattle Sounders seize top spot after Matchday 2

St. Louis have been the new kid who shows up to school, immediately becomes the starting quarterback, starts dating the prom queen, and takes over as the probable valedictorian. It’s exciting at first, but folks are going to start getting jealous if they keep it up. For now, I think everyone can appreciate the fact we’re seeing a team come in with an instant tactical identity, instant impact players like João Klauss and Eduard Löwen, and find instant success.