Power Rankings: Red-hot Colorado Rapids continue ascension after Weeks 20 and 21

Disclaimer: The Power Rankings are voted on by the entirety of the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff. You should probably be gently made fun of if you still think the actual rankings are made by just one person. Except for this week where I let Andrew Wiebe fill out the entire list in exchange for hiding in his luggage to Los Angeles. Because I’m personally determined to ruin the sanctity of the most sacred tradition in sports: The Power Rankings. And the Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner suitcase has a shocking amount of legroom. Anyway, you should really recognize that the stakes have never been lower.

If he does come back soon, they might just cruise to the record. If he doesn’t, they might just get there anyway.

And, once again, I really feel like I have to mention they’ve been keeping this pace without Carles Gil playing a single minute in August. They’re so far ahead in the East at this point that he doesn’t really need to return until he’s 100 percent ready to go and then some. He can spend as much time in Spain as he wants really. And that’s an absurd luxury for New England to only passively worry about the league’s best player in 2021.

To match LAFC in the end, they need 23 points over their next 12 games. That’s 1.91 points per game. Basically slightly worse than Colorado have been on the season and slightly better than SKC. With eight of those final 12 coming against teams currently in playoff spots, it won’t be easy. But it is doable.

They’re on record pace of 2.23 points per game. 2019 LAFC, the team with the highest point total in MLS history (72), ended the year on 2.12 points per game. In fact, through 22 games, the Revs have tied the most points by any team in that span ever.

I know, I know, I’m not sure Seattle are ever going to lose again. And in the end we may look back and see when all is said and done the Sounders had the higher top-end speed. But no one has been moving at a more consistently high rate than the Revs .

They’re healthy, they’re cohesive and Brian Schmetzer has created a culture where there is an unshakeable belief among everyone involved that they’re going to win each game. And now they’re three points on top of the West. Considering the start of this paragraph, I don’t think they’re going to give that spot up again.

Nine points, three road games, seven days. That’s a heckuva week for Seattle. On top of that, they almost certainly completed someone’s Sounders Season Bingo Board by completing a last-minute comeback that completely breaks another team on national TV.

Every team has rough spots here and there. If your rough spots look like two points against Portland and Minnesota, you’re doing pretty ok. However, they’re in danger of losing the second spot in the West now. A weekend matchup with Colorado is looming (kind of) large.

Just a two-point week for SKC . It could have been worse, though. A 92nd-minute goal from Daniel Salloi gave them a point against Portland, while Tim Melia and a whole lot of luck gave them a point at Minnesota after going down to 10 men early.

The biggest knock on Colorado this year is that they hadn’t taken down one of the three teams above them for most of the year in the West. They finally got that big win against the Galaxy over the weekend. SKC are waiting for them on Saturday. If they take down Sporting, they’ll be second in the West and just two points behind Seattle with a game in hand. We know they can handle the lower half of the conference. If they start beating the top teams like they did this week, it will be time to start talking about the Rapids as serious MLS Cup contenders.

The Rapids are in full-on montage mode now. They followed up a massive midweek win against the Galaxy with their new signing scoring the game-winner against their biggest rival. They’re rolling. And it’s all coming quickly and cinematically and possibly backed by a song like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”.

It’s another week waiting for NYCFC to truly turn the corner. According to American Soccer Analysis, they still lead the league in expected goal differential and expected points. According to the eye test, they still seem like a truly excellent team. But they didn’t have enough to get past Philadelphia midweek and they’re still in the middle third of the Eastern Conference. We’re running out of time for them to find the consistent and top-tier form we know they’re capable of.

That’s not a simple fix, though. The injuries seem to be piling up even further. Nani left 30 minutes into Saturday’s match and Daryl Dike hasn’t been available. Throw in the fact Chris Mueller hasn’t looked remotely like himself this season and there’s cause for concern. Not major concern, of course. Orlando are a surefire playoff team. But they’ll need some rest and a couple of changes to end up peaking at the right time.

The Lions picked up four points this week and, for now, they’re second in a compact top-half of the East (minus New England.) I’m starting to worry a bit about their attack, though. We’ve known for a while this group wasn’t quite the same going forward as last year’s group. They’ve been just a little more pragmatic due to injuries and absences. But since scoring three against Atlanta at the end of July, they spent August scoring one goal a game in every single game. That’s been enough to get them six points over four games, but I think they’ll want and expect a bit more as we head into the homestretch of this season.

A calm week for the Golden Boys. Just a 1-1 draw against Orlando City to their name and they’re still in a home playoff spot. Sunday and Wednesday marked the last time they’ll play back-to-back home games all season. With 14 games to go in the season, there are only four more home games in Music City this year.

Not an ideal week. Colorado and San Jose both got the better of them by 2-1 scorelines. They’re now one of 10 teams in MLS to have surrendered 30 goals and their goal differential is zero. LA look like an outlier near the top of the table, to be honest. But they’ve largely stayed well above water with Chicharito absent. Maybe El Trafico this weekend will help get them back on track?

They picked up perhaps their best win of the season against NYCFC on Wednesday and then y’all won’t believe this: A young Union midfielder did a thing. Quinn Sullivan scored the lone Philly goal on the lone Philly shot on target against Montréal. It’s enough for a four-point week made even better by the return of Jamiro Monteiro . It’s the kind of week that feels like it can swing momentum the right way for a team. And at a much-needed time. The remaining Union schedule feels kind of brutal. I count eight teams currently in playoff spots and two more that are within a game or two of a playoff spot.

Minnesota played a total of 138 minutes up a man this week and only got two points. They’ll feel unlucky to not get a goal against SKC after putting up 3.2 expected goals worth of chances, but overall they’ll just feel disappointed.

Six points on the week. Four straight wins. The debut of their new attacking DP. Things are looking very, very up in Atlanta. Who knows how permanent it truly is, but for now it’s simply worth enjoying. And a couple of people, in particular, deserve some love for that, although the list is much longer than just two.

To steal from me and the daily newsletter I do for this very website:

Marcelino Moreno picked up a goal and an assist in Atlanta United's 2-1 win over D.C. United. Marcie started the year slowly under Gabriel Heinze, existing almost solely on the wing in a lackluster system that clearly didn't benefit anyone involved. Under Atlanta's interim manager for life Rob Valentino, he solidified a more central spot in the formation and even dropped a little deeper in the midfield last night to make up for some absent teammates. It clearly benefited him.

It's all benefited him. And even with a slow start by his and the team's standards, he's the team leader in goals with seven and has three assists to his name as well. Even more impressively, American Soccer Analysis' goals added metric has him as the most productive attacking player in the league. That's just one metric. But it's a pretty all-encompassing one. And to be at the top despite playing on a team that seemed scared to try and score for much of 2021 is extremely impressive. It's past time to show some love to Moreno.

And it's the exact right time to show some love to Valentino. The guy came in and outright saved Atlanta United's season. There's no overstating that. By treating people well and allowing his players the freedom and trust to succeed, he's led Atlanta to four straight wins and has them tied for seventh in the East on points while looking like a legitimate playoff team.