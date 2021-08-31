Power Rankings: Portland Timbers, FC Dallas surge following rivalry wins in Week 22

The Rapids have no wins, three draws and a loss against Seattle and SKC this year. They’ll get two more shots against Seattle and one against New England to prove they can be more than the best team outside of the league’s top tier. Seriously, just one win against one of those teams y’all. I’m willing and eager to declare you a genuine MLS Cup contender. Heck, I want to do it right now anyway. But until this extremely arbitrary condition that you were inches from completing this weekend is fulfilled, I can’t do it. These are the rules. How can I commit when the Rapids are out here getting out created by 0.1 xG against SKC?