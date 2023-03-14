Power Rankings: LAFC overtake Seattle Sounders after Matchday 3

As always, the Power Rankings are voted on by like 15-20 personalities, writers and editors at MLS. The rankings themselves are not my fault. Although I did ask Tom Bogert to choose two numbers 1-29 this week and used those numbers to determine the ranking for one particular team. It’s up to you to figure out which one. Or if I even actually did any of that. Anyways, it’s all his fault.

What a week in MLS. St. Louis CITY SC came back to win, Nashville SC kept a clean sheet and Sporting Kansas City didn’t score despite attempting plenty of shots. It was truly a week unlike any other.

Oh, and Dénis Bouanga is probably going to be your Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner this year. Just thought I should mention that. Prepare how you see fit.

A 4-0 mollywhopping – it could have been worse and included impressive performances from new “depth pieces” like winger Stipe Biuk and midfielder Timothy Tillman – just served as a reminder this LAFC team has everything it takes to compete for multiple trophies.

You had to wonder if, after LAFC ’s midweek rout at Costa Rica’s Alajuelense in the Concacaf Champions League , they might struggle to be at their best against New England on Sunday night. Dear readers, I’m here to report LAFC very much did not struggle.

Cincy are playing well defensively and their attacking talent has had enough quality to make limited chances count so far. If they start pairing a newfound ability to grind out wins with an ability to find the kinds of consistent, high-level chances they found last season, all the preseason talk about Cincy as a possible Supporters’ Shield contender will turn into a regular-season reality.

FC Cincinnati haven’t played their best ball yet. They’ve still taken seven points from three games and just took down a Seattle side that exploded out of the gate to start the season. The fact there’s still a lot of room to grow and they’re getting results anyway has to be extremely encouraging.

He’s been outstanding already as a super-sub and made the difference against Chicago over the weekend. They might need him to do the same in CCL this week as they try to break a 0-0 deadlock with El Salvador’s Alianza. And they’ll need everyone to start picking up the slack for a while if Andre Blake ’s groin injury keeps him out for an extended amount of time. The all-league goalkeeper left early against the Fire .

What might be concerning is how Héber is already out for 2-4 weeks and Raúl Ruidíaz still isn’t ready to join the starting lineup. They brought Héber in to avoid the kind of nagging injuries in key positions that have plagued them for a while – and there are already concerns. Not major concerns. Just enough concern to spark a little twinge of anxiety.

The Sounders floated a little closer to Earth losing 1-0 at FC Cincinnati . That’s not all that worrisome though. It feels like there won’t be many tougher road trips in MLS this year.

We’ll see how long it keeps up, but Nashville have to be a little more than happy about earning seven points through three games in which Mukhtar has played just over half the time.

Just so you know, Jacob Shaffelburg is your leading scorer for Nashville SC through three games. They seem to have figured out that letting Hany Mukhtar run through the heart of the defense before slipping Shaffelburg the ball is a recipe for success. They've also posted three shutouts and are the only team yet to allow a goal this year.

All that being said, don’t overthink this. Just sit back and enjoy one of the most impressive starts in league history. We’re watching something special.

It’s not a magic trick. It’s not an illusion. Your league leaders (yes, league leaders) are just winning duels, capitalizing on chances and staying locked in for 90 minutes. They’ve caught a few breaks so far, but they’ve continuously put themselves in great positions to benefit from those breaks. In MLS, that’s far easier said than done. We’ll see how this keeps up over the course of a full season, but for now, no one wants any part of this team.

“Atlanta United are back.” But this time it might be true? The Five Stripes are off to their best three-game start in team history, are avoiding the critical mistakes that defined their defense last season, and are getting results without starters actually starting.

If you were paying close attention last year, the tactical principles were there even if the personnel and continuity weren’t. Now it seems like Gonzalo Pineda’s team has both and it should only get better throughout the season. That progress won’t be linear, but Atlanta are starting to prove they have the capability to be dangerous in 2023.