Power Rankings: LA Galaxy, Minnesota United get Matchday 3 momentum

What a week in MLS. Columbus Crew gave up a late lead, Sam Adeniran scored a stunner, Joseph Paintsil looked like star, a team earned a result against Seattle Sounders FC despite creating next to nothing, and New York City FC struggled in attack. It was truly a week unlike any other.
The Power Rankings are voted on by like 20 MLS writers, editors and personalities and are not solely the fault of the column’s author. The 2024 MLSsoccer.com Power Rankings Committee regrets the errors in this week's Power Rankings and promises to rank your team higher next week.
Last week we wrote, [ahem], “It’s their first 1-0 win under Wilfried Nancy and another sign that the days of Columbus blowing late leads are over” after the Crew held off Atlanta United.
Well…
After picking up their first 1-0 win of the Wilfried Nancy era in week one, it looked like the Crew were on their way to another in Minnesota. But a stoppage-time goal from Tani Oluwaseyi spoiled the party.
As always, the mantra around here is “a road point is a good point,” but the Crew will be frustrated to have some of their late-game demons come back after seemingly vanquishing them at the end of last season.
Previous: 1-1 draw at MIN | Next: 3/9 vs. CHI
Well. Sheesh.
If last week showed why there were concerns about Inter Miami’s ability to perform at a Supporters’ Shield level throughout the regular season, this week showed why plenty of folks who harbor those concerns picked Inter Miami to win MLS Cup anyway. (Hi, it’s me, I did this.)
When they’re on, no one is going to be able to go blow for blow. There’s too much talent. And if new signings Luis Suárez and Julian Gressel are connecting, it’s just going to be unfair.
Suárez and Lionel Messi both bagged a brace, while Gressel delivered two assists in the 5-0 drubbing.
Previous: 5-0 win vs. ORL | Next: 3/10 vs. MTL
In Concacaf Champions Cup play, Cincy took care of business against Cavalier FC. In MLS, Aaron Boupendza opened his account for the season and Miles Robinson scored his first FC Cincinnati goal to push the Garys past Chicago. It’s just the kind of excellent week you’ve come to expect from the reigning Supporters' Shield winners at this point. They’ll face Brandon Vazquez and CF Monterrey on Thursday in the CCC Round of 16.
Previous: 2-1 win at CHI | Next: 3/10 vs. DC
We’ll cede the floor to Joseph Paintsil to make a couple of pertinent statements.
Through two games, Paintsil has immediately established himself as a star and the Galaxy have immediately established themselves as one of the most exciting teams in the league. They’ve created a ton of chances already and rolled over San Jose in the Cali Clásico last weekend. It feels a little different in LA. For now, anyway.
Previous: 3-1 win at SJ | Next: 3/10 at NSH
Previous: 3-0 loss at RSL | Next: 3/9 vs. SKC
The Union weren’t the better team on the night, but they’ll take a road point however they can get it – especially with a heavily rotated lineup.
Earlier in the week, they also survived a heckuva scare from Saprissa in CCC play. Pachuca are waiting for them in the Round of 16.
Previous: 1-1 draw at SKC | Next: 3/9 vs. SEA
Seattle shouldn’t be too worried after a 0-0 draw with Austin over the weekend. In most cases, when you put up 23 shots to your opponent’s two shots, you tend to win.
Previous: 0-0 vs. ATX | Nex: 3/9 at PHI
Atlanta spent the bye week watching game-winning goals from Josef Martínez and Miles Robinson, plus two assists from Julian Gressel. I bet that was fun for their fans.
Previous: Bye | Next: 3/9 vs. NE
Is Lewis Morgan back?
It’s his first goal since the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs and it came in typical Lewis Morgan fashion. He sealed a 2-1 road win down in Houston and put the rest of the East on alert. If Morgan is healthy, he and Emil Forsberg are good enough to make the Red Bulls a genuine threat going forward for the first time in a while.
Previous: 2-1 win at HOU | Next: 3/9 vs. DAL
Tani Oluwaseyi!
The 2022 SuperDraft pick had 33 whole minutes of MLS experience before coming on as a sub against Columbus. A half-hour later, he had 63 minutes of experience and his first MLS goal. His stoppage-time equalizer earned a jury-rigged Loons side a point despite missing Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod, Bongi Hlongwane and Franco Fragapane.
That’s four points to start the year for Minnesota despite missing multiple key players. They’ve looked up for the fight so far in a way that’s been unexpected for a side before manager Eric Ramsay arrives.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. CLB | Next: 3/9 at ORL
For a moment it seemed like we were going to have to spend another week writing about how the Timbers were getting results, but their underlying numbers suggested we should at least put our foot on the brake. Then Portland dropped a 2-0 home advantage to D.C. United and lost their chance to take six points from their opening two games. It’s a team that still needs some pieces (and a few more results) before we can start saying they’re ready to compete at a high level.
Previous: 2-2 draw vs. DC | Next: 3/9 at NYC
Sam Adeniran is turning into a star.
Adeniran scored eight times in 950 minutes last year and has two goals through his first two games this year. It’s getting harder and harder to leave him out of the lineup. We might be heading toward a breakout season.
That being said, not everything is positive for Adeniran and St. Louis right now. They looked sharp at home against New York City FC, but fell out CCC with a 1-0 loss at Houston midweek.
Previous: 2-0 win vs. NYC | Next: 3/9 at ATX
Nobody saw any of it through all the snow, but RSL took down LAFC 3-0.
Previous: 3-0 win vs. LAFC | Next: 3/9 vs. COL
[shrug]
Some days you’re going to run into the best version of Inter Miami. On those days, you are in trouble. Some days you’re going to run into the best version of Miami AND you’re not going to play well. On those days, you are in an actual metric ton of trouble. Orlando were far from their best here. Lionel Messi’s post-game remark that it was an “easier game than we initially expected” should sting a bit. Then again, there’s only so much you can do.
Previous: 5-0 loss at MIA | Next: 3/9 vs. MIN
New DP striker Petar Musa got on the board for the first time, but that’s all Dallas really had to celebrate in a 2-1 home loss to Montréal. They at least seem to be getting healthier week over week. Jesús Ferreira, Paxton Pomykal and Sebastian Lletget all made substitute appearances.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. MTL | Next: 3/9 at RBNY
D.C. looked dead and buried in Portland. They were down two and missing Christian Benteke after he picked up an injury in warmups. However…
That’s four points in two games under Troy Lesesne. If Benteke is back soon something may be starting in D.C.
Previous: 2-2 draw at POR | Next: 3/10 at CIN
Iuri Tavares’ first MLS goal led Charlotte to the first road point of the Dean Smith era. The Crown have started the year looking a little sturdier and a little more resilient. It’s earned them a home win and a road point so far. That’s a good start. Now they need to use their two open DP spots.
Previous: 1-1 draw at VAN | Next: 3/9 at TOR
Sporting KC allowed a late equalizer. Peter Vermes was less than pleased with the sequence and its surrounding events.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. PHI | Next: 3/9 at LAFC
Houston fell to the Red Bulls over the weekend, but they advanced to the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 over St. Louis. They’ll take on Columbus in Leg 1 on Wednesday.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. RBNY | Next: Bye
Uhhhhh are you paying attention? We’re not saying you should go ahead and buy your 2024 Toronto championship merch, but this group doesn’t seem destined for a second straight Wooden Spoon. After road matchups at FC Cincinnati and New England, the Reds have four points to start the year. In 2023, they earned four road points across the entire season.
Previous: 1-0 win at NE | Next: 3/9 vs. CLT
There is going to be a long, long list of MLS teams this season who are going to wish they earned four points from their first two road games. With a draw against Orlando to start the year and a win over Dallas this weekend, Montréal and Laurent Courtois have gotten off to an outstanding start. They’ve even got Josef Martínez on the scoresheet already.
It’s gone about as well as it possibly could have so far. They have a big test waiting for them, though. They’ll visit Inter Miami on Sunday. And likely won’t have Kwadwo Opoku available to help them out. He left Saturday’s win early (injury).
Previous: 2-1 win at DAL | Next: 3/10 at MIA
It feels pointless to analyze much of anything right now for Nashville. They’re missing two DPs, one of whom happens to be a recent MVP winner. It’s “Sufferball” taken to a painful extreme without those two.
Still, credit to Nashville for pulling out a point in Colorado this weekend and for advancing in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Maybe we’ll see Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge back in the starting lineup when Inter Miami arrive for the first leg of the Round of 16 on Thursday.
Previous: 1-1 draw at COL | Next: 3/10 vs. LA
There’s no way around it: The Revs have been well off the mark to start the year. They advance past CA Independiente in CCC play, but they’ve started the regular season with a loss at D.C. United on opening weekend and, now, a home loss to Toronto FC last Sunday. Things look… uninspired to put it politely.
The good news is they avoided MLS and Liga MX opponents in the CCC Round of 16. They’ll face Costa Rica's Alajuelense on Wednesday in Leg 1. Everyone should know by now Alajuelense aren't a team to overlook in Concacaf, especially for a struggling MLS team.
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. TOR | Next: 3/9 at ATL
The Whitecaps began their MLS campaign with a 1-1 draw against Charlotte. There’s nothing much to say beyond that, but it will be fun to see how an attacking front of Brian White, Ryan Gauld and Damir Kreilach develops throughout the year.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. CLT | Next: 3/9 at SJ
It’s been a lot of the same so far. Chicago had a chance to take a point off Cincinnati. Then they let this happen:
Too easy. Too familiar.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. CIN | Next: 3/9 at CLB
It’s been rough for this team for a while. Nothing comes easy. And even though they get the benefit of the doubt for starting the year with two road games, nothing in those road games has instilled much confidence for when they head home.
New York City FC have been shut out in their first two matches and looked like the same inconsistent group in attack. Only two teams scored less often than New York City FC in 2023 and they’re trending in a similar direction to start 2024. It’s frustrating to watch. And that frustration boiled over with James Sands’ red card in the dying minutes at St. Louis.
Previous: 2-0 loss at STL | Next: 3/9 vs. POR
The Rapids had a chance at taking all three points against a depleted Nashville SC. Their one-goal lead evaporated in the 90th minute, though, after Jonathan Lewis hand-delivered a penalty to the visitors. After an offseason of optimism, it’s been a depressing start to the year.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. NSH | Next: 3/9 at RSL
The Quakes got thumped at home by their biggest rival this weekend. It’s been a tough start to the year. They do have an open DP spot to fill and were linked with Carlos Vela. As of now, reports indicate talks have cooled off.
Previous: 3-1 loss vs. LA | Next: 3/9 vs. VAN
Austin created a whopping 0.04 xG on two whole shots against Seattle. So, that could have gone better. But, hey, a road point is a road point.
Previous: 0-0 draw at SEA | Next: 3/9 vs. STL