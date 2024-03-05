Power Rankings: LA Galaxy, Minnesota United get Matchday 3 momentum

Some days you’re going to run into the best version of Inter Miami. On those days, you are in trouble. Some days you’re going to run into the best version of Miami AND you’re not going to play well. On those days, you are in an actual metric ton of trouble. Orlando were far from their best here. Lionel Messi’s post-game remark that it was an “easier game than we initially expected” should sting a bit. Then again, there’s only so much you can do.