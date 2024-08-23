Power Rankings: Columbus Crew, LAFC show standard in Leagues Cup

Leagues Cup didn’t end how they wanted, but Cincy can take solace in bolstering two areas of need during the summer window. Signing center back Chidozie Awaziem to help with their injury crisis and new DP forward Nicholas Gioacchini to help with their Aaron Boupendza-sized hole makes them better than they were the last time we did the Power Rankings. We’ll have to wait and see if it makes Cincy good enough to win a trophy.