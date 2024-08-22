Orlando City sign Duncan McGuire to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Orlando City SC and forward Duncan McGuire have agreed on a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Thursday.
The US international has enjoyed a meteoric rise since Orlando selected him No. 6 overall (first round) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas out of Creighton University.
McGuire has 20g/5a in 48 appearances for Orlando. He recently represented Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
"We are incredibly happy to have signed Duncan to a new contract and for his desire to stay here with us in Orlando," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a statement.
"Since he’s arrived here, he’s been a vital piece of our team and he will continue to be for the foreseeable future. We’re excited to see what more Duncan can accomplish, as he helps us push for more championships and as he fights for a spot on the US roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup."
Last winter, after a breakout rookie season, McGuire's reported move to EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers fell through due to an administrative issue. He returned to Orlando for 2024 and is now on pace for back-to-back seasons with 10-plus goals.
As Orlando chase a fifth-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip, McGuire helps lead their attack alongside Facundo Torres, Martin Ojeda and Luis Muriel. Following the Leagues Cup break, the Lions are seventh in the Eastern Conference (34 points).
"I’m really happy to get this deal done and know that I can call Orlando home for the next three years. It’s a great place to be, and I'm excited to see what the future holds here," McGuire said.
"It means a lot that the club has shown trust and faith in me, and that goes a long way. I hope I can re-pay the favor by continuing to do what I've been doing the past year, for both the team and the fans."
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant