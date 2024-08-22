Orlando City sign Duncan McGuire to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Orlando City SC and forward Duncan McGuire have agreed on a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Thursday.

The US international has enjoyed a meteoric rise since Orlando selected him No. 6 overall (first round) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas out of Creighton University.

McGuire has 20g/5a in 48 appearances for Orlando. He recently represented Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

"We are incredibly happy to have signed Duncan to a new contract and for his desire to stay here with us in Orlando," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a statement.