Power Rankings: Colorado, NYCFC on the rise after Week 16

Disclaimer: The Power Rankings are voted on by the entirety of the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff. You should probably be gently made fun of if you still think the actual rankings are made by just one person. Except for this time. I let Doyle blindly fill out the entire thing out himself while he’s on vacation and not paying attention to any of the games. Because I’m personally determined to ruin the sanctity of the most sacred tradition in sports: The Power Rankings. Because Tom Bogert wrote me a strongly-worded letter about how his Papa used to sit Tom on his knee and read him the Power Rankings each night before bed and he hates to see them be ruined like this. I thought that was pretty funny. And a strange glimpse into how Tom spent last season. Anyway, you should really recognize that the stakes have never been lower.