Recap: New York City FC 5, Orlando City 0

New York City FC put in one of their finest displays of the season to brush Eastern Conference rivals Orlando City aside in a commanding 5-0 win at Yankee Stadium on Sunday evening.

Five different scorers got in on the fun for NYCFC with four of the goals coming in the second half as the hosts ran wild against a depleted Orlando side.

After a slow start to proceedings, NYCFC began to gain the ascendancy after the first water break on a barmy night in the Bronx.

The visitors withstood the first five NYCFC attempts, but conceded in the 40th minute thanks to the in-form Jesus Medina. Valentin Castellanos was fouled yards from goal, but not before finding Medina, who made the run into the penalty area and scored from the left side of the box.

The first half performance provided a perfect foundation for a dominant second half from New York City, who doubled the lead eight minutes into the second half. Malte Amundsen sent a terrific cross from the left side of the pitch to the right. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi received the pass in stride and then cut across the edge of the box before unleashing an unstoppable effort into the top corner on his left foot.

In the 65th minute, it was 3-0 to NYCFC. With Pedro Gallese out of his goal, Castellanos sent the ball across the face of the six-yard box for Moralez. Though the ball hit an Orlando player, it found its ways back to the Argentine to apply the simplest of finishes.

NYCFC did not slow down, scoring a fourth in the 79th minute. Moralez received the ball about a yard from the penalty box and chipped a delightful pass over the Orlando defense for the waiting Orlando players and towards Amundsen, who was right in front of goal and sent the ball past Gallese for his first MLS goal.