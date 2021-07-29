Recap: LAFC 2, Minnesota United 2

Hassani Dotson scored a dramatic equalizer at the death to deliver Minnesota United a 2-2 draw against LAFC at Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday.
Carlos Vela scored for a fourth straight match and Tristan Blackmon scored a late header that looked like it would stand as the game-winning goal for LAFC and render a second-half goal from Minnesota's Emanuel Reynoso a moot point. But Dotson stunned the home crowd at the Banc with the last kick of the game, cashing home the leveler in the waning moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage the Loons a big road point.
Vela was lively throughout the night, notching two good looks for LAFC inside the opening 15 minutes, but he couldn't quite convert either one. The first came in just the third minute off a curling effort that went just wide of the far post. The second was set up by a through ball from Jose Cifuentes that set him in on goal against Minnesota United goalkeeper Tyler Miller, only to see it denied by a kick-save from the Loons backstop.
Vela would find the breakthrough, however, getting the hosts on top in the 40th minute. The superstar attacker ran onto another feed from Cifuentes and cashed home the finish past Miller at the end of a full-speed breakaway run.
Minnesota, meanwhile, were dealt a blow in the first half when starting left back Chase Gasper had to sub off with an injury. The 25-year-old, who had played every minute for the Loons so far this season, was replaced by D.J. Taylor in the 18th minute.
Despite the concession and loss of Gasper, the Loons would strike back for the leveler courtesy of a moment of individual brilliance from Reynoso just after second-half kickoff. The dynamic Argentine cashed home a sliding finish from just inside the area to the far post with a defender draped all over him.
Blackmon looked like he had sent LAFC to the victory after he rose up to meet an Eduard Atuesta corner kick in the 77th minute and headed home his second career MLS goal to make it 2-1, but Dotson found the late leveler with a right-footed shot from outside the box that he placed expertly into the bottom left corner, ensuring the Loons would leave the Banc with a point.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It's nothing but a gut-punch for LAFC, who were literal seconds from taking the victory before the crucial late lapse saw them drop home points for a second straight match coming off their 2-2 draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. On the Loons side, it's very much a draw that feels like a win, and it continues their strong recent run of form. With the result, Minnesota have now lost just once in their last 11 matches.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It would've been Blackmon's goal if the hosts could have seen out the three points. Instead, it can't be anything but Dotson's epic late leveler.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Dotson couldn't have picked a much better time for his third goal of the season, which delivered his team this result, and makes him the easy choice for the honors.
Next Up
- LAFC: Wednesday, August 4 vs. Sporting Kansas City | 10:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- MIN: Saturday, July 31 at Vancouver Whitecaps | 10 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)