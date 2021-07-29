Recap: LAFC 2, Minnesota United 2

Carlos Vela scored for a fourth straight match and Tristan Blackmon scored a late header that looked like it would stand as the game-winning goal for LAFC and render a second-half goal from Minnesota's Emanuel Reynoso a moot point. But Dotson stunned the home crowd at the Banc with the last kick of the game, cashing home the leveler in the waning moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage the Loons a big road point.

Vela was lively throughout the night, notching two good looks for LAFC inside the opening 15 minutes, but he couldn't quite convert either one. The first came in just the third minute off a curling effort that went just wide of the far post. The second was set up by a through ball from Jose Cifuentes that set him in on goal against Minnesota United goalkeeper Tyler Miller, only to see it denied by a kick-save from the Loons backstop.

Vela would find the breakthrough, however, getting the hosts on top in the 40th minute. The superstar attacker ran onto another feed from Cifuentes and cashed home the finish past Miller at the end of a full-speed breakaway run.

Minnesota, meanwhile, were dealt a blow in the first half when starting left back Chase Gasper had to sub off with an injury. The 25-year-old, who had played every minute for the Loons so far this season, was replaced by D.J. Taylor in the 18th minute.

Despite the concession and loss of Gasper, the Loons would strike back for the leveler courtesy of a moment of individual brilliance from Reynoso just after second-half kickoff. The dynamic Argentine cashed home a sliding finish from just inside the area to the far post with a defender draped all over him.