Power Rankings: CF Montréal & Atlanta climb, Orlando City fall after Weeks 25 & 26

Disclaimer: The Power Rankings are voted on by the entirety of the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff. You should probably be gently made fun of if you still think the actual rankings are made by just one person. Except for this week. Because last week I mentioned that Tom Bogert paid me in Chili’s gift cards as payment for filling it out himself, then ACTUAL CHILI’S reached out to me on Twitter. Like the whole entirety of Chili’s. They said they’re sending me something for mentioning them in the Power Rankings. I’m assuming it’s some way to pay for Chili’s. So this week I got Tom Bogert to make a donation to the United States Department of Education people in charge of student loan debt. Hello. Do you see me mentioning you? This is free advertising. Anyway, I let Tom do it himself this week. Because I’m personally determined to ruin the sanctity of the most sacred tradition in sports: The MLS Power Rankings. Anyway, you should really recognize that the stakes have never been lower.