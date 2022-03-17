Playoff revenge? Philadelphia Union look forward, not back in NYCFC rematch

Unfortunately for the Philadelphia Union , the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs may always have an aura of what could have been? around it.

“I’m not going to give you guys any bulletin board material or anything like that," Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin told media when asked if there is any notion of revenge. “It’s just two good teams getting together."

On Saturday, March 19, Philly travels to Yankee Stadium to face NYCFC ( 1 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, on DAZN in Canada) — this time with a full squad.

But then the Union got hit with an outbreak of COVID-19 at the worst possible time, leaving 11 players unavailable for selection, including starting goalkeeper Andre Blake , starting center backs Jakob Glesnes and Jack Elliott as well as captain Alejandro Bedoya . NYCFC won a hard-fought match before going on to lift MLS Cup in Portland after beating the Timbers in penalties.

The Union made their first-ever conference final, and with a few years of playoff and Concacaf Champions League experience under the core, were primed for this run to the playoffs. They had a match against New York City FC , with the winner advancing to their first-ever MLS Cup. NYCFC was without Taty Castellanos , the league's Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, due to a red card suspension. Key starters Anton Tinnerholm and Keaton Parks were also sidelined with long-term injuries.

Philly started the likes of Aurélien Collin — who had played exactly 0 MLS minutes in two years — and reserve goalkeeper Matt Freese — who at least played a few games while Blake was away on international duty earlier in the season — in last year's Eastern Conference Final.

“NYCFC are the deserved champion, no question," Curtin said. "But they also didn’t get us at our very best. It’s okay for both things to be true, you know what I mean? It’s not unfair or anything, it’s just unique. They’re the deserved champions, but when we played them, we were missing 11 guys. That’s just the reality. But that was last year, that moment is over and gone.”

Blake, Elliott, Glesnes and Bedoya will be available this weekend. But club-record signing Mikael Uhre, acquired this winter as a Designated Player, likely will not be. He was only able to train individually off to the side on Thursday due to recovering from a quad injury that he picked up during the Union's 2-1 victory over CF Montréal in Week 2.