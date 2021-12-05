Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, New York City FC 2

Talles Magno 's goal two minutes from full time sent New York City FC to their first-ever MLS Cup as the visitors defeated a shorthanded Philadelphia Union 2-1 in Sunday's Eastern Conference Final at Subaru Park.

NYCFC will face the Portland Timbers in MLS Cup 2021 next Saturday (3 pm ET | ABC, UniMás) thanks to a pair of second-half substitutes connecting, as Gudi Thórarinsson won the ball from a flat-footed Olivier Mbaizo and slipped a pass to Talles Magno, who scored from the doorstep.

The second-seeded Union, missing 11 players and six likely starters due to MLS Health and Safety Protocols, broke the scoreless stalemate in the 63rd minute via an own goal by NYCFC defender Alex Callens. Daniel Gazdag played a tremendous ball toward Kacper Przybylko, but it deflected off a sliding Callens for the own goal, sending Subaru Park into rapturous applause.

But the hosts' advantage lasted less than two minutes with Maxi Moralez leveling for the fourth-seeded Cityzens in the 65th minute.

NYCFC center back Maxime Chanot attacked the space given and launched a swerving shot on frame that goalkeeper Matt Freese parried away. A deflected ball landed at Moralez’s feet and he blasted the tying goal in from the edge of the six-yard box.

NYCFC threatened to take the lead in the 76th minute, but Freese did well when diving to his right to get a hand on Callens' deflected header.

Nathan Harriel came inches from a late winner, but the Union homegrown put his header off the top netting in the 86th minute.