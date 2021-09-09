Player of the Month? NYCFC forward Taty Castellanos just wants more wins

Ahead of the stretch run, Castellanos said he's focused on maintaining this level, starting with the Cityzens' massive Eastern Conference clash with the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). He's currently on 11g/6a through 21 games (all starts).

The 22-year-old Argentine is coming off a torrid August where he scored four goals and dished out two assists, earning his second-career MLS Player of the Month honor for his efforts. It's the continuation of what could finish as a career-best campaign for Castellanos, leading to some MVP buzz around the striker.

"This has been my best season," Castellanos told reporters on a Thursday video call. "I've already tied last year's [personal] record of 11 goals, six assists. But we obviously have a lot of games coming up, so I want to keep working toward that and helping my teammates. I've been working not only on the training pitch but also personally, working to mature and just be a better player, to keep growing.

"But this isn't overnight. This is a process going into training each time, and it takes time, but I'm obviously very happy with the season I'm having and I just want to keep helping the team.

"I'm happy to be the Player of the Month, it's an honor to me. It's an important game this weekend with New England, so we're going to do everything possible to carry this momentum forward to the next match."

Heading to the Supporters' Shield-leading Revs presents NYCFC with a daunting task, but they know they're capable of passing the test – at least in head coach Ronny Deila's eyes. When these sides last met on August 28, NYCFC emerged as 2-0 victors, with Castellanos providing both of the goals.