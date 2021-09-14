Power Rankings: Atlanta United, Inter Miami surge after Week 24

Ricardo Pepi scored, Hany Mukhtar led Nashville to a win, Chicago lost on the road and Orlando struggled to put together much in attack. It was truly a week unlike any other.

Disclaimer: The Power Rankings are voted on by the entirety of the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff. You should probably be gently made fun of if you still think the actual rankings are made by just one person. Except for this week. Because if I had a dime for every time Tom Bogert sent me $100 worth of Chili’s gift cards in exchange for being the deciding vote on every team, well, I would only have 20 cents. But it’s weird that it happened twice. I’m open to bribes, though. Because I’m personally determined to ruin the sanctity of the most sacred tradition in sports: The MLS Power Rankings. Anyway, you should really recognize that the stakes have never been lower.

They should be healthy and rested heading into the playoffs and if they happen to average the two points per game they need to break the points record, well, that wouldn’t be a bad thing either. If what they did to NYCFC without their best attackers is any indication, it shouldn’t even be all that hard.

The Revs have a vice grip on the Supporters’ Shield and can (mostly) pick and choose who and how much they want to rotate the rest of the way until the playoffs. The records are nice, but just ask 2019 LAFC whether they want the record or MLS Cup. Even if Seattle start to make the Shield race interesting, they have the luxury of walking the rest of the path to the first seed in the East and a Round One bye.

Now, clearly, it hasn’t slowed them down that much. The reason I can worry about Orlando and not do the same for Seattle is that Orlando have given up 10 more goals on the season. You don’t have to blow teams out when you have the best defense in the league. But maybe it’s a collection of data points that show a potential Achilles heel for the Sounders. It’s a step beyond something as banal as “A team that scores more goals than Seattle could beat Seattle.” It’s more, “If Ruidiaz is marked out of a game in the playoffs, can the rest of the team find the net?”

They had a week where they put three up on Tigres, of all teams, and then outperformed their xG by scoring world-class goal after world-class goal against Portland in a 6-2 win . And as they’ve gotten healthier and healthier, it seemed like their ability to find the back of the net would only improve. Take out that week of massive wins and they haven’t scored more than two goals in a game since May 2. Including their 1-0 win over Minnesota this weekend, 13 of their 23 games this season have seen them score a goal or less.

I’ve been worrying about Orlando for the last few weeks. They haven’t been scoring. Maybe it’s time to do the same with Seattle?

They didn’t get all three points against the Galaxy, but they’re still third in the league on points per game. The story on the Rapids isn’t going to change the rest of the way. They’re going to keep winning and putting in consistently solid performances and everyone is going to keep wondering if they have the firepower up top to make a run in the playoffs. Just gonna copy and paste this for next week.

A 2-0 win over Chicago could be called a “major improvement” over last week’s 4-0 loss to LAFC . It could be called that because it is. SKC probably shouldn’t do the whole losing 4-0 thing again. That’s kind of all I got here. Anyway, they’re still fourth in the league in points per game. The rumors of a late-season collapse have, so far, been greatly exaggerated.

By the way: Hany Mukhtar is now at nine assists to go along with his 10 goals. He’s now leading the league in total goals plus assists.

The Boys in Nuclear Banana have been brighter than their uniforms as of late. Their 1-0 win over Montréal Saturday gave them their 13th point in their last five games. They’re alone in second in the East on points and are second in the East on expected goal differential.

A 1-1 draw against Colorado isn’t bad. But that’s just six points over their last six if we’re keeping track. All that really matters, I guess, is that Chicharito is back and looked fit against the Rapids. If he can get hot again, then there’s no definite ceiling for the Galaxy .

The good news is the rest of their schedule is largely a cakewalk. NYCFC only play one game against a team higher than them in the standings. Nine of their final 12 games come against teams currently below the playoff line. If they don’t cruise the rest of the way, it will be time to seriously question their MLS Cup potential.

Both are still very much in play but, if I had to guess, they’ll end up closer to second than eighth. They could easily get hot at the right time and make a deep run through the playoffs. It’s just that it felt like they could spend the season with the New Englands and Seattles of the world. Instead, after losing three of their last five, they’re closer to the Orlandos and Philadelphias. Which means that genius kid is going to mess around and end up at some kind of safety school. Like the University of Florida.

But I think the NYCFC version is more frustrating. For a lot of the year, it’s seemed like NYCFC were going to make the jump to the league’s elite teams. They haven’t been consistent enough to earn that spot, though, and are closer to being out of the playoffs than they are to being the East’s second seed.

Are we going to look back on this season and see NYCFC as the most disappointing team in the league? Right now they seem like the kid in class who’s smarter than everyone else, but starts getting answers wrong on purpose so they don’t get made fun of for being too smart. I guess there are worse things to be. You could be a not that bright kid accidentally getting answers right and tricking everyone into thinking you’re a genius until everyone really starts paying attention.

No Bebelo Reynoso + No Robin Lod = No points against Seattle. That’s a pretty understandable equation. The good news for Minnesota fans is both may be back for Wednesday’s game with Kansas City. The bad news is the Loons are all the way down to sixth in the West now. And the home stretch of their schedule is looking kind of brutal. But I’m not too worried about them. Yet...

They’re still in third place. But their goal differential is down to four. It looks a bit out of place in between Nashville and NYCFC’s 17 and 14, and would be far more comfortable next to Philadelphia and D.C. United. Right now Orlando are a mid-tier team in the East that’s found a way to grind out a few more results. Unless something changes and changes quickly, a playoff run is starting to seem less likely by the game.

However, it’s the culmination of a run of form that’s been far less than encouraging from Orlando as of late. They’ve scored two goals or more in a game three times since July began. That’s 14 games. And one of those three teams they put more than a goal on just boat raced them.

Well. Orlando still definitely had trouble scoring this weekend. That part, if you’ve been paying attention, really wasn’t unexpected. The part where Atlanta controlled every part of the game and made a near full-strength Lions XI look disjointed across the entire field in every phase? That part was a little more unexpected.

Hey, speaking of things changing quickly.

The Five Stripes have won five of their last six games and are now just one point away from being over the playoff line and four points away from hosting a playoff game. These things happen mighty quickly around here don’t they, y’all?

There are so many incredibly encouraging things about this run that it feels rude to leave out things like Ezequiel Barco's form, their incredibly deep group of center backs, Luiz Araujo coming in and immediately looking like a long-term superstar, access to the team for both in-house and outside media that makes the team feel far, far less like a faceless globo-corporate-monolith and more like an entertainment product, and positive signs when it comes to the club’s use of analytics. However, what’s most encouraging right now is how Gonzalo Pineda is managing his players and implementing his tactics.

“When we started to prepare for the game and started trying to face what we faced today during training sessions, I felt that sometimes they felt uncomfortable. Then, they solved some tactical kinks on their own, and that is where I am very happy,” Pineda said. “Sometimes, we as coaches can really pay attention to the solutions that the players provide to us, not us always providing the solutions. I love to analyze the training sessions because we can see certain behaviors from them that we can continue in the game plan, and they did it fantastically today.”

Atlanta started the year having the answers to every problem be so defined that they were afraid to try anything else. To the point where they looked frozen at times. Now, they’ve been given the freedom to solve problems on their own within the structure of the team. And they’re showing they have the talent and understanding of the structure that makes them clearly capable of answering those real-time questions. That’s what makes them truly scary right now.