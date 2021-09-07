Player of the Month

NYCFC's Valentin Castellanos named MLS Player of the Month for August

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

After contributing to every one of his team's goals across August 2021, New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos has been voted MLS Player of the Month.

The 22-year-old racked up four goals and two assists during the month as the Cityzens posted a 2W-1L-2D league record.

Castellanos' goals proved significant in delivering results, as he recorded braces to account for all of NYCFC's scoring in wins against Inter Miami CF on August 14 and the Supporters' Shield-leading New England Revolution on August 28. Those were the fifth and sixth multi-goal performances of Castellanos' MLS career.

This marks the second time that Castellanos has received Player of the Month honors, having previously taken home the award in September/October 2020.

The Argentine is enjoying another productive all-around season for NYCFC, with 11 goals and six assists across 21 games. He's one assist shy of matching the output from his career-best MLS season of 2019, when he tallied 11g/7a in 30 games.

Castellanos is currently fifth in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, with his half-dozen helpers vaulting him ahead of FC Dallas star Ricardo Pepi.

Player of the Month Valentin Castellanos New York City FC

Advertising

Related Stories

New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou bags MLS Player of the Month for July 
New England Revolution star Carles Gil named MLS Player of the Month for June
LA Galaxy star Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez voted MLS Player of the Month for April/May

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Alphonso Davies ruled out as Canada enter pivotal WCQ against El Salvador
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Alphonso Davies ruled out as Canada enter pivotal WCQ against El Salvador
Canada vs. El Salvador: How to watch & stream, preview for World Cup Qualifier
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Canada vs. El Salvador: How to watch & stream, preview for World Cup Qualifier
Brick wall! The best MLS players in duels, per 2021 data

Brick wall! The best MLS players in duels, per 2021 data
How Jose Mauri will fit in with Sporting Kansas City

How Jose Mauri will fit in with Sporting Kansas City
NYCFC's Valentin Castellanos named MLS Player of the Month for August
Player of the Month

NYCFC's Valentin Castellanos named MLS Player of the Month for August
Top young-player performances in MLS Week 23
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Top young-player performances in MLS Week 23
More News
Video
Video
"They Gotta Do a Little Bit of Growing Up": Bruce Arena on What This USMNT Needs
35:06

"They Gotta Do a Little Bit of Growing Up": Bruce Arena on What This USMNT Needs
Good Defense. BETTER OFFENSE! Vote for your Goal of the Week
1:35

Good Defense. BETTER OFFENSE! Vote for your Goal of the Week
Miss any Week 23 games? Get the Review Show rundown
26:17

Miss any Week 23 games? Get the Review Show rundown
Deserved red cards in Nashville-NYCFC? Good goal for Daryl Dike?
4:40
Instant Replay

Deserved red cards in Nashville-NYCFC? Good goal for Daryl Dike?
More Video