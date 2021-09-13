27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 24 

Gonzalo Pineda has his first win as a head coach, FC Cincinnati have their first win at TQL Stadium and LAFC had their fastest-ever goal to start an MLS match as part of a milestone-filled week in MLS in Week 24.
Here is this week's edition of 27 Takeaways, one observation on every MLS team coming off all the action.
Five wins in six, and this latest one may have been the most impressive of the bunch as they took apart a good Orlando side. Fans should continue to be excited about Ezequiel Barco, who once again showed that he’s beginning to make the leap from potential to consistent impact.
They sit at the bottom of the West and a quick glance at their recent form will tell you why. No clean sheets in 12 games is a recipe for disaster — they’ve conceded 10 in the last three games alone.
There’s no shame in losing to Sporting Kansas City, especially at Children's Mercy Park. But the manner of defeat has to be a slight disappointment as the game was over within the first 10 minutes. Despite a late flurry of chances, the Fire never really looked like winning and this defeat now makes the midweek trip to D.C. that much bigger.
A win and a clean sheet is always cause for celebration, even more so when it’s the first win in your home stadium. It’s been a tough season in many ways, but hopefully this win can spark a good run of form to end the year.
Will be disappointed with the two points dropped as they failed to put more daylight between themselves and a direct rival. But the overall picture still looks very good as three of Colorado's next four are at home — giving them a real chance to pick up a lot of points.
No one would have guessed this team would go through a phase of one win in nine games and it’s in their best interests to look ahead and not dwell on what’s happened. Have struggled for goals all year and that’s the one area they need to instantly improve with games against RBNY and a trip to red hot New England.
Currently outside of the playoff spots, Dallas face a tough run of three games away from Frisco that may make or break their season. The goal should be to emerge from this run of games with four points, at least, because they’ll then have five of the next six at home which gives them a real chance to put some points on the board.
Responded well after going behind to just about keep themselves in a playoff spot. If they can get a win in midweek against Chicago, that’ll be seven points from three games. With three of their next four at home, this is a prime opportunity to create some breathing room from the chasing pack.
A win, finally. In the same way that losing is contagious, so is winning. Can they use the belief and confidence gained from the victory over Austin to mount a late season surge? If they are to do so, Fafa Picault — a bright spot all year long — will have to continue leading the charge.
They got a much needed win to stay within touching distance of the red line and the Cristian Arango show is fully in town. Four goals in his last three games and now MLS Player of the Week, so far he has been everything LAFC fans would’ve hoped he’d be.
They still sit in a good position but Portland are gaining on them and it’s time they got back to winning consistently — they’ve won just once in six. With Chicharito back in the fold, the goals should start flowing again soon.
Three straight clean sheets and another impressive win. Gonzalo Higuain will grab the headlines but this was a team effort through and through. It wasn’t pretty, but it was efficient, which is all they need to keep doing. One thing is clear, Phil Neville’s side have a clearer identity now than at any other point in the clubs existence.
They’re not used to losing so it’ll be important for the Loons to bounce back right away and get back on anther run. Franco Fragapane has been quiet as of late and once again flattered to deceive against Seattle. He’ll need to rediscover his end product soon to up his team’s odds of having the ending to the season they’re hoping for.
An impressive season continues to roll on following a gusty win over Montréal. What they do defensively is a thing of beauty — well organized and extremely committed. Still lost just two games this season, belief continues to build about what they can ultimately accomplish.
Tajon Buchanan boosted his already blossoming reputation with another sensational finish. The Revs continue to be the class of the league as they once again showcased an ability to win despite falling behind to a strong NYCFC team.
Their last two games have been against the best two teams in the East and they’ve lost both, perhaps a sign that they are a level below where they’ll ultimately need to get to. Will be keen to keep pace with Orlando and a win against FC Dallas on Tuesday (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) will be the expectation inside the camp.
It’s been six games since they scored more than once in a game and that’s a big reason why they sit so far beneath the red line. The silver lining is that they have games in hand on the teams above them — an opportunity to make up some ground.
It was one of those days as they were well beaten in Atlanta. They never got out of second gear but they’ll need to do so to have a chance of winning any of their next few games as they face a tough run against Montréal, Philadelphia, New England, and Nashville.
Winless in their last three, the Union had a much needed bye week ahead of their Concacaf Champions League semifinal second leg on Wednesday but will be back on the pitch at home to Orlando this weekend in a game critical to their hopes of climbing up the table. Usually a very good home team, they’ve dropped points in their last two at home, something they’ll also need to put right.
It’s almost as if the 6-2 defeat to the Sounders was the spark they needed. Since then, they have looked formidable and something like the Timbers we’d been waiting on all season. Three straight clean sheets in their last three games — doubling their season total — tells you all you need to know about their current form.
The loss against LAFC will sting as it allowed their opponents to close the gap in the table, and also prevented them from capitalizing on Minnesota’s defeat. That result also makes the game against San Jose that much more important as they need to win to enlarge the shrinking separation between them and their opponents.
A win against RSL will put them level on points with the team currently occupying the last playoff spot — that should be all the motivation needed to put on a show in front of their fans and get the three points.
A huge win against Minnesota keeps the Sounders on top of the West. The return of Stefan Frei and Nouhou is an ominous sign for the rest of the league as Seattle will only get better as they get healthier. They’ll need to be at their best as they go away from Lumen field for their next three fixtures.
It’s time to start looking ahead to next season. This doesn’t mean they shouldn’t compete in every game and try to win, but it’s very much a case of the club figuring out who will remain in Toronto beyond this season, and the players proving whether they should be considered or not.
There’s no time to dwell on the defeat to a Cascadia rival as they face a massive challenge away to Colorado. Still in the mix for a playoff spot, Vancouver's away from has been very good and they’ll need to keep that going as that’s where two of their next three will be.