New England, NYCFC players fined in MLS Disciplinary Committee decisions for Week 24

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued three fines from Week 24, all stemming from the New England Revolution's 2-1 win over New York City FC on September 11 at Gillette Stadium.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New York City FC midfielder Alfredo Morales guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 53rd minute of NYCFC's match against New England on Sept. 11.
Morales has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 63rd minute of NYCFC’s match against New England on Sept. 11.
Castellanos has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New England Revolution midfielder Tommy McNamara guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 70th minute of New England's match against NYCFC on Sept. 11.
McNamara has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.