Disciplinary Committee Decision

New England, NYCFC players fined in MLS Disciplinary Committee decisions for Week 24

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued three fines from Week 24, all stemming from the New England Revolution's 2-1 win over New York City FC on September 11 at Gillette Stadium.

Morales failure to leave the field in a timely manner

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New York City FC midfielder Alfredo Morales guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 53rd minute of NYCFC's match against New England on Sept. 11.

Morales has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

Advertising

Castellanos simulation/embellishment

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 63rd minute of NYCFC’s match against New England on Sept. 11.

Castellanos has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

McNamara simulation/embellishment

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New England Revolution midfielder Tommy McNamara guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 70th minute of New England's match against NYCFC on Sept. 11.

McNamara has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

Advertising

Disciplinary Committee Decision

Advertising

Related Stories

Fines for NYCFC, Nashville SC highlight MLS Disciplinary Committee decisions for Week 23
Toronto FC's Noble Okello fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Sporting KC appeal of Remi Walter red card denied by Independent Review Panel

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
FC Cincinnati put former USYNT goalkeeper Cody Cropper on waivers
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati put former USYNT goalkeeper Cody Cropper on waivers
Hernan Losada pleasantly surprised by DC United playoff push: "You are totally nuts!"
The Call Up

Hernan Losada pleasantly surprised by DC United playoff push: "You are totally nuts!"
Luchi Gonzalez: FC Dallas must discover how to win close games

Luchi Gonzalez: FC Dallas must discover how to win close games
New England, NYCFC players fined in MLS Disciplinary Committee decisions for Week 24
Disciplinary Committee Decision

New England, NYCFC players fined in MLS Disciplinary Committee decisions for Week 24
Columbus cult hero Miguel Berry inspired by Robert Lewandowski for latest game-winner

Columbus cult hero Miguel Berry inspired by Robert Lewandowski for latest game-winner
"Like a youth team against adults": Gerhard Struber laments New York Red Bulls latest setback

"Like a youth team against adults": Gerhard Struber laments New York Red Bulls latest setback
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Santos Laguna | September 14, 2021
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Santos Laguna | September 14, 2021
GOAL: Raúl Ruidíaz, Seattle Sounders FC - 93rd minute
0:51

GOAL: Raúl Ruidíaz, Seattle Sounders FC - 93rd minute
Watch MLS in 15 from NYC vs. DAL | September 14, 2021
14:58

Watch MLS in 15 from NYC vs. DAL | September 14, 2021
Watch MLS in 15 from TOR vs. MIA | September 14, 2021
15:16

Watch MLS in 15 from TOR vs. MIA | September 14, 2021
More Video