Recap: New York City FC 2, New England Revolution 0

By Phil West @philwest

Maxi Moralez connected with Valentin Castellanos for a pair of goals, lifting New York City FC past the Supporters' Shield-leading New England Revolution 2-0 at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night to break the visitors' nine-game unbeaten streak.

The Revs started without a full-strength XI, with MVP frontrunner Carles Gil still out injured and Matt Polster (returning from injury) and Gustavo Bou (featured in Wednesday’s All-Star Game presented by Target) both on the bench. Tajon Buchanan had a one-game sit-out after missing the All-Star Game to seal a January transfer to Belgian side Club Brugge.

NYCFC held the possession and shots advantage in the first half, and looked the stronger side, especially in the fast-paced first half-hour, though the Revs had perhaps the best chance in that time frame from Adam Buksa's header off a corner kick.

The Cityzens' goal came just after that match milestone, with Moralez playing a well-timed pass that just caught Henry Kessler keeping Castellanos onside. Castellanos went airborne to powerfully head past Matt Turner, but the assistant ref raised the offside flag, meaning a Video Review was needed to confirm a goal celebration was in order.

Moralez and Castellanos connected again in the 55th minute, with Moralez slipping as he delivered a cross, but still getting it solidly into the path of a charging Castellanos for the emphatic finish – his 10th of the 2021 season. It was nearly a Taty hatty six minutes later as Castellanos had a chance on a third, and then Jesus Medina missed back-to-back opportunities, including a 62nd-minute header that he couldn't get down, despite being wide open and close to goal.

Bou and Polster were activated in the second half, with Bou coming on as a halftime sub and Polster spelling Arnór Traustason in the 57th minute. But New England couldn't generate much even with the personnel changes, and will now have to wait until Friday for their next chance at being the first team to reach 50 points this season.

Advertising

Goals

  • 31' – NYC – Valentin Castellanos | WATCH
  • 55' – NYC – Valentin Castellanos | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: The Revs didn’t have all of their first-choice starters available, and the Cityzens took advantage of that to secure a big three points. While the Revs still hold a significant lead in the East, it looms large that Gil remains out. For NYCFC, it counts as a statement win and shows that maybe they’re among the MLS Cup hopefuls peaking at the right time.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Both goals had their merits, though the first one had some luster taken off it by Video Review needing to confirm that it was legitimate. But with the second goal, there was no doubt.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Both Moralez and Castellanos were excellent, and not just for the goals. But the edge goes to Taty for twice being the finisher and reaching the 10-goal mark after just 20 matches this season.

Next Up

New York City FC New England Revolution

Advertising

Related Stories

MLS projected lineups - Week 22
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 22 - MLS Heineken Rivalry Week
Player Availability Report

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Another El Trafico thriller! LAFC, LA Galaxy "push the limits" in rivalry match
Rivalry Week

Another El Trafico thriller! LAFC, LA Galaxy "push the limits" in rivalry match
Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, Colorado Rapids 1

Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, Colorado Rapids 1
Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 1, Minnesota United FC 2

Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 1, Minnesota United FC 2
Recap: DC United 3, Philadelphia Union 1

Recap: DC United 3, Philadelphia Union 1
Recap: New York City FC 2, New England Revolution 0

Recap: New York City FC 2, New England Revolution 0
Recap: LAFC 3, LA Galaxy 3
Rivalry Week

Recap: LAFC 3, LA Galaxy 3
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from HOU vs. MIN | August 28, 2021
15:19

Watch MLS in 15 from HOU vs. MIN | August 28, 2021
Watch MLS in 15 from SKC vs. COL | August 28, 2021
15:21

Watch MLS in 15 from SKC vs. COL | August 28, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids | August 28, 2021
4:18

HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids | August 28, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Minnesota United FC | August 28, 2021
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Minnesota United FC | August 28, 2021
More Video
Download for free

Download for free

Everything you need for match day - live scores, highlights, news, MLS Fantasy, and more!