Recap: New York City FC 2, New England Revolution 0

The Revs started without a full-strength XI, with MVP frontrunner Carles Gil still out injured and Matt Polster (returning from injury) and Gustavo Bou (featured in Wednesday’s All-Star Game presented by Target) both on the bench. Tajon Buchanan had a one-game sit-out after missing the All-Star Game to seal a January transfer to Belgian side Club Brugge.

NYCFC held the possession and shots advantage in the first half, and looked the stronger side, especially in the fast-paced first half-hour, though the Revs had perhaps the best chance in that time frame from Adam Buksa's header off a corner kick.

The Cityzens' goal came just after that match milestone, with Moralez playing a well-timed pass that just caught Henry Kessler keeping Castellanos onside. Castellanos went airborne to powerfully head past Matt Turner, but the assistant ref raised the offside flag, meaning a Video Review was needed to confirm a goal celebration was in order.

Moralez and Castellanos connected again in the 55th minute, with Moralez slipping as he delivered a cross, but still getting it solidly into the path of a charging Castellanos for the emphatic finish – his 10th of the 2021 season. It was nearly a Taty hatty six minutes later as Castellanos had a chance on a third, and then Jesus Medina missed back-to-back opportunities, including a 62nd-minute header that he couldn't get down, despite being wide open and close to goal.