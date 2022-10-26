Philadelphia Union vs. NYCFC: How to watch & stream, preview of Eastern Conference Final

An MLS Cup spot is on the line when the Philadelphia Union host New York City FC Sunday evening for the Eastern Conference Final, further narrowing the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs field.

Now, the Union will like their chances after securing two regular-season wins over NYCFC. And a victory could see them host MLS Cup on Nov. 5, combined with Austin FC upsetting Supporters’ Shield winners LAFC in the Western Conference Final earlier Sunday. The Cityzens, defending champions, can’t host.

A rematch of the 2021 Eastern Conference Final is on tap, offering Philadelphia a chance at revenge after suffering a 2-1 defeat to NYCFC almost exactly 11 months ago. The buzz-worthy part of that game was Philadelphia were missing 11 players to health and safety protocols, hampering a golden chance to make their first-ever MLS Cup.

That all follows a regular season where Philadelphia led the league in goals scored (72) and allowed the fewest goals (26), creating the second-best goal differential (+46) in league history. They were dominant for long stretches, routinely winning games by five-plus goals during the summer months.

The Union earned a Round One bye after earning the East’s No. 1 seed, then staved off upset-minded FC Cincinnati in the Conference Semifinals. That 1-0 victory was powered by a rare Leon Flach goal and an as-expected five-save shutout from goalkeeper Andre Blake .

Only losing out on the Shield to LAFC by the wins tiebreaker (21 vs. 19), Philadelphia will be favored against NYCFC. They’re yet to lose at Subaru Park in 2022 as well, going 13W-0L-5D across the regular season and playoffs so far.

The reigning MLS Cup title-holders have sparked to life since raising the Campeones Cup title over Liga MX’s Atlas in mid-September, winning six straight games across all competitions. It’s a far cry from a one-win-in-10 stretch they endured as summer turned to fall, raising questions about their direction under interim manager Nick Cushing.

The midpoint of NYCFC’s season, at least in terms of on-field form, starts with Cushing getting appointed when ex-manager Ronny Deila departed in mid-June to lead Belgium’s Standard Liege. Then in late July, star striker Taty Castellanos exited on loan to LaLiga sister side Girona FC, providing another hole to fill as the Argentine was on track to repeat as the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner.

While uncertainty existed around the Cityzens at points, it’s hard to argue with two straight dominant playoff performances. First came a 3-0 blitz of Inter Miami CF in Round One, then they barnstormed CF Montréal for a 3-1 victory in the Conference Semifinals.