Déjà vu! NYCFC book mouth-watering rematch with Philadelphia Union

“I think the two playoff games have shown two sides of our game,” interim manager Nick Cushing told media postgame. “Miami, we played a lot of football, we were dominant. Here, we played some football, we were deadly on the counterattack, and we can show that we can suffer and defend the box. I think that gives everybody a lift knowing that as long as we play the moment, we have a good chance of getting results against anybody.”

NYCFC's lopsided victory comes on the heels of their 3-0 thumping of Inter Miami CF in Round One of the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, as the Cityzens have outscored their opposition a combined 6-1 so far this postseason (and 14-2 over their ongoing six-match winning streak across all competitions).

The defending MLS Cup champions put forth their second-straight dominant performance Sunday at Stade Saputo, knocking off No. 2 seed CF Montréal , 3-1 , to advance to the Eastern Conference Final, setting up a mouth-watering rematch with the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Oct. 30.

Peaking at the right time

NYCFC’s run is even more impressive given the amount of turnover they had to endure midseason, losing head coach Ronny Deila in June (to Belgian side Standard Liege) and reigning Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Valentín Castellanos in late July (loan to LaLiga’s Girona).

There were many moments of uncertainty along the way, including a 10-game rut this summer (1W-7L-2D). But collectively, they’ve found a way to overcome adversity and click at the right time, something Cushing attributes to the overall buy-in he has received from his players.

“It sounds like a cliché but it’s hard work,” said Cushing when asked how the team has managed to sustain success despite the midseason changes.

“It’s hard work, it’s togetherness, and it’s dealing with whatever is in front of you. We go on a run and win four games, we make sure that we stay humble, we keep our feet on the floor, and we prepare for the next game. We go on a run of losing five games, we stay together, we become accountable.”

More than that, NYCFC's key veteran players have stepped up in a big way this postseason. Maxi Moralez opened the scoring on Sunday and has goals in both of NYCFC's playoff games thus far. So does Héber, who doubled NYCFC’s lead right before halftime thanks to a clever run and finish.

But perhaps no one has been more important than goalkeeper Sean Johnson, who made seven saves, including a number of highlight-reel-worthy stops in the first half, to keep a pressing Montréal team off the scoresheet.