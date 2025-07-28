LAFC acquire Canadian midfielder Mathieu Choinière

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have acquired midfielder Mathieu Choinière on loan from Swiss Super League side Grasshopper Club Zurich, the club announced Monday.
The 26-year-old Canadian international's deal lasts through December 2025.
The move marks Choinière's MLS return 11 months after he was transferred from CF Montréal to Grasshopper Club. He previously spent six seasons (2018-24) with Montréal after starring in their academy.
"Mathieu is a proven performer in our league whose experience, intelligence and versatility in midfield will be a tremendous asset to our group," said co-president & general manager John Thorrington.
"We’re thrilled to welcome him to LAFC as we strengthen our roster in pursuit of more trophies."
During his first MLS stint, Choinière produced 11 goals and 10 assists in 119 appearances for Montréal. The homegrown product and two-time MLS All-Star also won two Canadian Championship titles.
Internationally, Choinière has 17 caps with Canada. He's regularly called in under head coach Jesse Marsch and is chasing a 2026 FIFA World Cup roster spot.
At the Leagues Cup break, LAFC are sixth in the Western Conference with 36 points and have at least two games in hand on teams above them.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant