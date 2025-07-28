LAFC acquire Canadian midfielder Mathieu Choinière

LAFC have acquired midfielder Mathieu Choinière on loan from Swiss Super League side Grasshopper Club Zurich, the club announced Monday.

The 26-year-old Canadian international's deal lasts through December 2025.

The move marks Choinière's MLS return 11 months after he was transferred from CF Montréal to Grasshopper Club. He previously spent six seasons (2018-24) with Montréal after starring in their academy.

"Mathieu is a proven performer in our league whose experience, intelligence and versatility in midfield will be a tremendous asset to our group," said co-president & general manager John Thorrington.