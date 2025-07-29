Inter Miami enter Leagues Cup with lofty expectations

Of all the teams competing in Leagues Cup 2025, few are under more pressure to win than Inter Miami CF .

"… You get used to living this way, in these situations."

"The day I accepted the proposal to become head coach of Inter Miami, I knew the expectations were high and there was a lot of exposure," Mascherano told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s home match vs. LIGA MX side Atlas FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

"It elevates the internal competition, which makes everyone take a step forward. That’s what we’re interested in."

"When quality players arrive, in this case Rodrigo, it elevates the team’s hierarchy," Mascherano said of 'El Motorcito,' who joined on loan from LaLiga giants Atlético Madrid through 2025 with a club option to make the deal permanent through the 2029 MLS season.

In addition to boasting fellow FC Barcelona icon Luis Suárez , Miami just completed the signing of superstar midfielder Rodrigo De Paul , a key figure behind Messi and Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

The Herons, who won Leagues Cup 2023 behind Lionel Messi ’s brilliant debut campaign in South Florida alongside fellow arrivals Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba , might be even more dangerous this year.

"We hope he’s super motivated," Mascherano said of Messi. "… I think the rest [he’s had] was good for him ahead of this marathon run of games we’ll have in Leagues Cup and MLS.

With 18g/9a in 18 appearances, including a brace in six of his last seven league matches, the legendary Argentine No. 10 is on pace to become the first-ever Landon Donovan MLS MVP repeat winner.

However, Messi is ready to go and build on the stunning form that has Miami firmly among the tournament favorites.

De Paul’s status for Wednesday night is unclear, as the 31-year-old midfielder has yet to receive all the necessary paperwork allowing him to make his official debut.

First up: Atlas

The run of games begins against an Atlas side that’s off to a 1W-1L-1D start in the 2025 LIGA MX Apertura under former Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda.

"They’ve had a good start. More than anything, they’re a very dynamic team. They don’t need a lot of build-up play to hurt you," Masherano said.

“They’re very direct, so they’re an opponent to be aware of and respect. Hopefully we can have a good start."

The Herons close out Phase One against more LIGA MX opposition, going up against Necaxa (Aug. 2) and Pumas UNAM (Aug. 6). They'll need to finish top four in the MLS table to advance to the quarterfinals.

After their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal run and historic participation at the FIFA Club World Cup, Leagues Cup gives Miami another chance to shine on the international stage.

"The idea is to maintain the same dynamic," Mascherano said. "Obviously, it won’t be easy because the new format of Leagues Cup gives you less possibilities of qualifying [for the knockout stages] even if you win all three games.