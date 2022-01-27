Philadelphia Union sign striker Mikael Uhre from Brøndby as Designated Player

Uhre won the Danish Superliga Golden Boot last season with 21 goals and six assists in 34 all-competition appearances. He was named the league's Player of the Year as well and made his debut for Denmark's national team last November in a World Cup Qualifier against Scotland.

“We have been following Mikael for some time as he has developed and risen through the Danish Superliga, and we are excited to complete this deal to bring him to the Union,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.