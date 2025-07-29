Leagues Cup 2025: Phase One tiebreaker scenarios

During Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025, MLS and LIGA MX teams will have to finish top four in their league-specific table to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.
If clubs are level on points after their Phase One matches, the following tiebreakers (in descending order) will be implemented to determine who reaches the knockout rounds.
- Wins in regular time
- Goal differential
- Most goals scored
- Fewest goals conceded
- Fewest points in the fair play table^
- Draw organized by Leagues Cup
^ The fair play table is a point-based system on which the number of yellow and red cards is counted for players and members of the technical staff (learn more).
There are no draws; games go straight to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie.
Teams are awarded points as follows in Phase One:
- Regulation draw: 1 point for both teams
- Penalty shootout win: 2 points
- Regulation win: 3 points
- Phase One: July 29 - August 7
- Quarterfinals: August 19-20
- Semifinals: August 26-27
- Third Place: August 31
- Final: August 31
The winner receives:
- The Leagues Cup trophy, featuring two bowls – one for LIGA MX and one for MLS.
- Prize money and bragging rights.
In its third edition, Leagues Cup 2025 will also award three spots in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup – given to both finalists and the Third Place match winner.
The Concacaf Champions Cup provides a pathway towards the FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.