Seattle Sounders sign homegrown midfielder Snyder Brunell

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Seattle Sounders FC have signed homegrown midfielder Snyder Brunell through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Tuesday.

The 18-year-old US youth international has starred with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Tacoma Defiance, posting seven goals and nine assists in 59 matches.

Brunell has also featured twice with Seattle's first team in the US Open Cup.

"Snyder’s signing is another good reflection of the club’s development system," said general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel. "He has shown steady growth through our academy and with Tacoma Defiance, and we believe he has the qualities to succeed at the next level."

Earlier this year, Seattle also signed defender Kalani Kossa-Rienzi and forward Osaze De Rosario from Tacoma.

Brunell joins forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Obed Vargas, among others, as homegrown signings in Seattle.

"We’re looking forward to having Snyder as a full member of the first team," said head coach Brian Schmetzer. "His maturity on the ball and work ethic have really stood out during his time with the club.