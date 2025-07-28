Atlanta United exercise contract buyout on Luis Abram

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Buyout

Atlanta United have exercised the buyout of a guaranteed contract on defender Luis Abram, the club announced Monday.

This is Atlanta's second contract buyout this season after they did so with Derrick Etienne Jr. earlier this year. Each club can buy out up to two players who have a guaranteed contract per season.

"We want to thank Luis for his service to the club over the last three seasons and wish him well in his future endeavors," said chief soccer officer/sporting director Chris Henderson.

Atlanta signed Abram in February 2023 from Granada CF in Spain's Segunda División. He made 74 appearances across all competitions for the Five Stripes.

The 29-year-old has featured regularly for Peru's national team, earning 46 caps, most recently during FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying.

Abram is the latest defender to exit Atlanta in recent days, after Efraín Morales was traded to CF Montréal and Noah Cobb was loaned to the Colorado Rapids.