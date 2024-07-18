Philadelphia Union acquire Samuel Adeniran from St. Louis CITY

"Sam is a domestic player who is eligible to start with the club and be a reinforcement to our striker unit effective immediately," Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. "He’s a strong player whose physical presence has shown to be effective up top, and we look forward to integrating him with the team quickly."

In exchange for Adeniran, St. Louis receive $150,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM). They could receive an additional $300k in conditional GAM as well.

Adeniran has 10g/2a in 39 career MLS matches split between Seattle Sounders FC and St. Louis. The 25-year-old has also played extensively for USL Championship side San Antonio FC and MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance.

In Philadelphia, Adeniran joins a forward group that recently lost Julián Carranza via transfer to Eredivisie side Feyenoord. Mikael Uhre, Tai Baribo and Chris Donovan remain and have combined to score 13 goals this season.

Meanwhile, Nökkvi Thórisson has been St. Louis' starting striker while João Klauss recovers from a knee injury. New signings Cedric Teuchert and Marcel Hartel should boost their attack and are now eligible to debut.

"We thank Sam for all of his contributions while at St. Louis CITY SC," sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. "We wish him nothing but the best in his career ahead."

Philadelphia are 14th in the Eastern Conference and St. Louis are 13th in the Western Conference, giving both teams an uphill climb to make the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.