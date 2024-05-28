St. Louis CITY sign midfielder Cedric Teuchert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

St. Louis CITY SC have signed midfielder Cedric Teuchert, the club announced Tuesday. He is under contract through June 2026 with an option for the remainder of that season.

Teuchert, 27, recently played for Hannover 96 in Germany's second division. He's scored 48 goals and assisted 21 times in 194 professional matches, with additional stops at Union Berlin, Schalke 04 and 1. FC Nürnberg in his native Germany.