St. Louis CITY sign midfielder Cedric Teuchert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
St. Louis CITY SC have signed midfielder Cedric Teuchert, the club announced Tuesday. He is under contract through June 2026 with an option for the remainder of that season.
Teuchert, 27, recently played for Hannover 96 in Germany's second division. He's scored 48 goals and assisted 21 times in 194 professional matches, with additional stops at Union Berlin, Schalke 04 and 1. FC Nürnberg in his native Germany.
"Cedric is a proven goal scorer that will help improve our roster," sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. "His quality on the ball, whether it is dead-ball opportunities or inside the box, is a strength that will be beneficial for the team."
Teuchert won't be eligible to debut until the Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 18. He occupies an international roster slot and is a Target Allocation Money signing.
Teuchert is a former teammate of St. Louis midfielder Eduard Löwen at Nürnberg and with Germany's youth national teams.
Now in their second MLS season, St. Louis' 20 goals scored are in the bottom half league-wide. They're chasing another Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip after a record-setting expansion season in 2023.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant