One statistic that explains every MLS Eastern Conference team in 2021 so far

19.73 crosses per 90 minutes

Nashville don’t mess around. When they have the ball, they know exactly what they’re supposed to do with it: move it forward and cross it into the box for any able-bodied attacker to direct on frame. Gary Smith’s team is averaging 19.73 crosses per 90 minutes in 2021, which is more than any other team in MLS. Though relying on crosses as one of your main attacking methods may seem risky, Nashville are putting their crosses to good use. They’ve generated the second most xG from crosses (3.8) so far this year, only behind the New England Revolution.