Why Carles Gil is the best playmaker in MLS in 2021

In a league like Major League Soccer that flies the Number 10 flag in a way that few other leagues still do, it’s not easy for one particular central attacking midfielder to stand out.

Well, actually, let me take that back. It shouldn’t be easy for one particular central attacking midfielder to stand out. I mean, come on, you have Lucas Zelarayan scoring free kicks for fun up in Columbus, Emanuel Reynoso running the show in Minnesota, Jamiro Monteiro dropping dimes for Philadelphia, the list of talented playmakers goes on and on.

And yet, over a month into the 2021 MLS season, one attacking midfielder is dominating Second Spectrum’s chance creation metrics. If you’ve clicked on this story, you already know who it is.

Gil’s quality isn’t a secret at this point. Opposing teams recognize it — no MLS player has been pressed more often than Gil has this season — and his own team recognizes it too. New England signed the Spaniard to a multi-year contract extension earlier this week.

"Not many teams in the league have a player of Carles’ caliber,” Bruce Arena told the media after the Revolution announced Gil’s contract extension.

The season is young, but that compliment from Arena looks like a major understatement. Through seven games, Gil has been the best playmaker in MLS. Don’t take my word for it. Let’s walk through some of the numbers, shall we?

I mentioned it already, but Gil is at the top of a variety of Second Spectrum’s chance creation metrics. First, he leads the league in expected assists with 3.53 so far this season. His 3.53 xA is nearly one entire expected assist more than the next closest player, Cristian Roldan with 2.6 xA.