Nashville SC start journey to stadium opener “delighted” with win at Seattle Sounders 

That jump, as combined with playing nearly 25% of their games straight on the road, will introduce some challenges, Smith noted. But he’s confident the character of the group will handle it in stride.

“The guys have got to get back on a plane tonight and travel five hours and recover and then get ready to go again on Friday to Minnesota,” Smith said. “We’ve got to do that over and over again, and that’s like Groundhog Day. There’s no doubt when we get to four, five, six and seven and then into our last game, you can bet there’s some mental difficulties as well as physical.”