St. Louis CITY transfer Xande Silva to Israeli club

St. Louis CITY SC have transferred winger Xande Silva to Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Tel Aviv FC and retain a sell-on fee, the club announced Tuesday.

Silva joined St. Louis in April via a trade with Atlanta United, where he registered 7g/5a in 50 matches. He featured in just 11 MLS games for CITY, all as a substitute.

The 28-year-old Portugal native has previously played throughout Europe for Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and more.

"We want to thank Xande for his contributions and wish him and his family the very best moving forward," said sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel.