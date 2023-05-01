Nashville SC go boss mode, St. Louis lose their luster & more from Matchday 10

Then Atlanta came calling and just… look, the Five Stripes were asking for it. Their sloppiness through midfield, those high fullbacks, the overall struggles with rest defense are all open invitations to literally any opponent to just dump the ball into the channels, find space and find goals. So, naturally, the ‘Yotes obliged en route to a 3-1 win :

I spent last week’s Nashville blurb writing about how much better they were/are when they at least sometimes are patient in possession, at least sometimes use the ball to methodically build intricately from the back, and at least sometimes do more than just dump the ball into the channels as soon as the opponents pull their line upfield.

That’s the original Nashville hot chicken: go ahead 1-0 on a set piece (Fafà Picault opened the scoring in the 36th minute), then kill the game off on counters. If it’s there for the taking they will always take that, and they are obviously right to do so.

I do want to point out, though, that Nashville didn’t come out from the whistle and default to this look. They were meeting Atlanta’s possession-heavy 4-2-3-1 with a possession-heavy diamond, and Gary Smith deserves credit for recognizing that, at about the 20-minute mark, Atlanta’s fullbacks were getting so high that changing shape into a 4-2-3-1 would give his wings acres to run into.

“There have been a couple of little shifts and tweaks to the group that we've looked at to try and be a little more aggressive from the opening exchanges. They've worked,” is what Smith said afterward. “What it means is, beyond that, we have the ability with someone like Fafà (who started as a forward) on the field to maybe drop him slightly deeper into those wider areas. But I think what the group has done very, very well is adapt to any of those shifts and changes, and it doesn't affect, enormously, what we're after in terms of possession and build out.”

Yeah, I think I’d agree with all of that. And it was necessary to see them pull it off at home against one very good team (LAFC) and one pretty good team (Atlanta) in back-to-back weeks because Nashville have often been too passive and/or too creatively bereft at GEODIS Park. They just haven’t looked comfortable carrying the game when teams make them do that.

As I said, they didn’t really have to in this one, but I do think the opening exchanges, in which they were trying to meet Atlanta pass for pass, sequence for sequence, did a good and important job of setting the tone. And I’m much higher on the ‘Yotes than I was a month ago because of it.

Teal Bunbury getting on the board helps as well. He’s had a career-long habit of going on one or two-month-long hot streaks, and if he can do that as a 9 right now, that gets Nashville to the summer window. At which point I presume they will finally do what’s necessary to open up a DP slot and bring in the high-level center forward that’s eluded them since Day 1.