Dylan Borrero suffers knee injury in New England Revolution match

Borrero then immediately grabbed his knee in pain before being stretchered off in tears, creating a hush of worry around the home crowd.

The Colombian international got injured in the 15th minute when jumping over a challenge from Cincy center back Yerson Mosquera and landing awkwardly on the Gillette Stadium turf.

The New England Revolution are holding their collective breath after forward Dylan Borrero suffered a left knee injury in Saturday's Matchday 10 match vs. FC Cincinnati .

Signed in April 2022 from Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro, Borrero is one of Major League Soccer’s most exciting U22 Initiative talents. The versatile winger has five goals and three assists in 19 career regular-season games totaling just under 1,100 minutes.

New England, who entered the weekend as Supporters’ Shield and Eastern Conference leaders, have utilized their depth throughout the 2023 campaign. But losing Borrero, potentially long-term, would be a serious blow.