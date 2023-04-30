Dylan Borrero suffers knee injury in New England Revolution match

23MLS_Borrero_NE_Injured
MLSsoccer staff

The New England Revolution are holding their collective breath after forward Dylan Borrero suffered a left knee injury in Saturday's Matchday 10 match vs. FC Cincinnati.

The Colombian international got injured in the 15th minute when jumping over a challenge from Cincy center back Yerson Mosquera and landing awkwardly on the Gillette Stadium turf.

Borrero then immediately grabbed his knee in pain before being stretchered off in tears, creating a hush of worry around the home crowd.

Dylan Borrero injury: New England vs. FC Cincinnati

NE-Borrero-Dylan-HEA-1080x1080
Dylan Borrero
Midfielder · New England Revolution

Signed in April 2022 from Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro, Borrero is one of Major League Soccer’s most exciting U22 Initiative talents. The versatile winger has five goals and three assists in 19 career regular-season games totaling just under 1,100 minutes.

New England, who entered the weekend as Supporters’ Shield and Eastern Conference leaders, have utilized their depth throughout the 2023 campaign. But losing Borrero, potentially long-term, would be a serious blow.

This story will be updated postgame with any quotes or insights from head coach/sporting director Bruce Arena.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
New England Revolution Dylan Borrero Matchday

Related Stories

GOLAZO! Christian Benteke nets stunning bicycle kick for DC United
Hany Mukhtar flexes MVP status by giving Atlanta United nightmares
Matchday 10: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
More News
More News
GOLAZO! Christian Benteke nets stunning bicycle kick for DC United

GOLAZO! Christian Benteke nets stunning bicycle kick for DC United
Dylan Borrero suffers knee injury in New England Revolution match

Dylan Borrero suffers knee injury in New England Revolution match
Hany Mukhtar flexes MVP status by giving Atlanta United nightmares

Hany Mukhtar flexes MVP status by giving Atlanta United nightmares
DC United sign veteran striker Erik Hurtado
Transfer Tracker

DC United sign veteran striker Erik Hurtado
Chicago Fire sign defender Carlos Terán to new deal
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire sign defender Carlos Terán to new deal
Your Saturday Kickoff: Can Nashville-Atlanta become the next great MLS rivalry?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: Can Nashville-Atlanta become the next great MLS rivalry?
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Toronto FC vs. New York City FC | April 29, 2023
5:12

HIGHLIGHTS: Toronto FC vs. New York City FC | April 29, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati | April 29, 2023
7:00

HIGHLIGHTS: New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati | April 29, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami CF | April 29, 2023
6:58

HIGHLIGHTS: Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami CF | April 29, 2023
Goal: J. Greene vs. CLT, 90+5'
0:52

Goal: J. Greene vs. CLT, 90+5'
More Video