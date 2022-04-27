Nashville SC: 10 defining moments for Music City club's time in MLS

That will be the latest defining moment for the Music City boys, but what have been some of the others? Let’s take a trip down memory lane.

GEODIS Park, the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada, is set to open Sunday afternoon when Nashville host the Philadelphia Union (4 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes).

Nashville SC are on the verge of a momentous occasion in their brief, but rich history.

Ian Ayre joined as CEO in May 2018, Mike Jacobs became their general manager that October, and the march to their MLS debut truly moved forward.

Two years later, the club’s name, crest and colors were unveiled , leaving fans finally able to visualize what their team would look like.

It was over four years ago when, at Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame, the Music City became home to an expansion club , set to begin play in the 2020 season alongside Inter Miami CF . Majority owner John Ingram led the bid.

Gary Smith was named as the head coach to guide Nashville into MLS and, given the early returns, it was a perfect move.

The Englishman, who guided the Colorado Rapids to an MLS Cup 2010 title, went on to manage Stevenage in his native country before returning stateside to coach NASL side Atlanta Silverbacks from 2014-16. He then joined Nashville ahead of their inaugural USL campaign.