Recap: Nashville SC 3, Orlando City SC 1

Once again, No. 3-seeded Nashville rallied back and now advances to the Eastern Conference Semifinals to face No. 2 Philadelphia Union on Nov. 28.

A brace from Hany Mukhtar propelled Nashville SC to a 3-1 victory over Orlando City SC on Tuesday evening in Round One of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Nashville stuck to the same script they've used all season at home, conceding first and relying on Mukhtar to single-handedly take over the match.

Daryl Dike put Orlando ahead early, nodding in a corner kick after just 14 minutes of play. That allowed the visitors to vault ahead for the ninth time this season at Nissan Stadium, with the US men's national team forward scoring for his fifth straight game.

As they've done all year, Nashville punched right back. Mukhtar's shot took a brutal deflection off of Orlando center back Antônio Carlos, looping into the goal over a helpless Pedro Gallese in the 21st minute.

While Mukhtar's first goal needed some help to beat the Peruvian goalkeeper, his 74th-minute strike was all him. The German-born playmaker picked up the ball deep in Orlando's half, beating a pair of defenders before driving a low shot past Gallese to send the Music City roaring.