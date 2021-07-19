Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar named MLS Player of the Week for Week 13 after 6-minute hat trick

After Chicago went down to 10 men the very next minute when center back Johan Kappelhof was sent off for denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, Mukhtar capped off the barrage with a highlight-reel bending free kick that he drilled past Bobby Shuttleworth to give Nashville the early 3-0 lead that sent them on their way to the blowout result. The set-piece finish was the record-breaking one for Mukhtar, giving him the new benchmark for fastest hat trick to start a match by an MLS player.