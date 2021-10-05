Nashville SC break ground on new training facility

Amid a breakthrough second season in MLS, Nashville SC broke ground on the club’s new training facility at Century Farms in Antioch on Tuesday.
“Today is another important step in our journey and continues our team’s positive momentum both on the field and off of it,” Nashville SC owner John R. Ingram said in a statement. “This training facility is going to be a wonderful addition to our club, players and staff, as well as the Southeast Nashville community. Nashville SC is not just investing in one stadium or neighborhood. We want to be an integral part of every community in the great city we call home. Nashville SC’s commitment to embracing and working with local and minority businesses isn’t something we simply pay lip service to – it’s at the core of everything we do.”
Pinnacle Construction Partners and Moody Nolan, minority-owned businesses and the lead architecture and construction firms, respectively, participated in the ceremony. District 32 councilmember Joy Styles and other stakeholders did as welll.
“It’s always a good day when you are breaking ground on a significant project, and this one is significant for a number of reasons” said Michael Carter, managing partner for Pinnacle Construction. “First, this is a first for Nashville in having a project of this size and scope having a Black Owner Project Representative, Black Architect firm and Black General Contractor. The work on this training facility is going to highlight minority-owned businesses in our city, while bringing something new and wonderful to a part of our city that may not always see this type of investment come to its doorstep. I’m proud to be a part of it and hopefully ushering in a new era of construction in Nashville.”
The 15-acre complex, located 10 miles southeast of downtown Nashville, will feature three full-size soccer pitches and a state-of-the-art sports facility that's designed to host Nashville SC’s first team and staff.
It is in addition to the new Nashville SC Stadium and the club’s Academy Facility at Currey Ingram Academy, where the first team is training while their training complex is under construction.
Nashville SC began competing in MLS in 2020. Their new soccer-specific stadium is set to open in 2022.