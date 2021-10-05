Nashville SC break ground on new training facility

“It’s always a good day when you are breaking ground on a significant project, and this one is significant for a number of reasons” said Michael Carter, managing partner for Pinnacle Construction. “First, this is a first for Nashville in having a project of this size and scope having a Black Owner Project Representative, Black Architect firm and Black General Contractor. The work on this training facility is going to highlight minority-owned businesses in our city, while bringing something new and wonderful to a part of our city that may not always see this type of investment come to its doorstep. I’m proud to be a part of it and hopefully ushering in a new era of construction in Nashville.”