Nashville level up, Charlotte break out & more from Matchday 5

Seven-goal barnburners in Charlotte, Frisco and Cincy, five each in Music City, KC and Gotham, and a statement game or two from teams with something to prove.

MLS Matchday 5 was a wild one, giving everyone in the league at least something to chew over as we shift into a massive March international break. Let’s serve it up.

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“What happened on Wednesday was a hard blow. We had so much hope of being able to continue, but what happened, we can't change.”

“In the second half, the boys showed great character by turning the result around. We had control and they got ahead of us – it's not easy to reverse this,” said Mascherano in Spanish.

Read my colleague Harrison Hamm for the full context of a victory which “showed everyone we’re still champions,” in the words of IMCF homegrown Ian Fray .

The GOAT clanged a few shots off the woodwork before finally beating Matt Freese with a deflected free kick, his fourth league tally of the season, as the Herons and Pigeons treated us to a pulsating thriller that eventually broke in the visitors’ direction. Messi’s incision and a late Micael header fueled a 3-2 comeback , bounce-back win for Miami coach Javier Mascherano, branded “absolutely crucial for a whole bunch of reasons.”

Here’s one possible metric for how much that setback stung: Lionel Messi shaved his beard afterwards, making a fresh, clean start for Sunday’s visit to Yankee Stadium for a matinee duel with New York City FC . You could argue it worked, too.

On Wednesday night, Nashville SC stunned North American soccer (and beyond) by advancing past Inter Miami in their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series via the away-goals rule, a painful setback for a Herons side intent on adding that trophy to their fast-growing collection.

Beyond being one of MLS’s four CCC quarterfinal survivors, Nashville now top both the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield standings with a 4W-0L-1D record, ahead of LAFC , the league’s only other remaining undefeated side, on goal differential.

“Coming into this game, we wanted to have an elite mentality. We want to have a mentality that, no matter the circumstances, we want to be the aggressor,” said Callaghan of his side’s dominance. “The energy here in the stadium gave us that boost early on.”

Paced by a hat trick from early MLS Golden Boot leader Sam Surridge and all-around brilliance from newcomer Cristian Espinoza , the confident Coyotes could easily have drilled a few more past Maxime Crépeau and the Lions, who made clear that the issues in Orlando run deeper than departing head coach Oscar Pareja.

We talked at midweek about Nashville’s CCC besting of Miami as a milestone result for an ambitious team on the rise, and B.J. Callaghan’s side emphatically restated their big-boy bona fides with a 5-0 home hammering of woebegone Orlando City on Saturday.

The Black & Gold are the only team in MLS yet to concede a single goal in league play. And while a side with their wealth of attacking genius have good reason to consider this trip to Central Texas two points dropped, it’s an acceptable result given their heavy Concacaf Champions Cup exertions in Costa Rica Tuesday night.

For their part, LAFC again displayed what’s been their superpower thus far in ‘26 with a scoreless draw at Austin : Rock-solid defensive fidelity.

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LAFC needed a last-gasp golazo from David Martínez to advance past LD Alajuelense and set up a mouthwatering quarterfinals clash with Mexican heavyweights Cruz Azul next month. So for now, the old Concacaf mantra ‘win at home, draw on the road’ may suit Marc Dos Santos & Co.

"Acceptable” also describes the 0-0 draw earned by another CCC participant, Seattle Sounders FC , on their chilly Sunday visit to James Rodríguez ’s Minnesota United . Though James made his home debut off the bench for the Loons, this one wasn’t the most memorable of matches, and that’s just fine for the trophy-hunting Sounders, who’ll soon cross swords with mighty Tigres UANL in the CCC quarters.

Where did that come from?!?

Caution and structure have been a central focus under Dean Smith at Charlotte FC, so perhaps the weekend’s biggest surprise was The Crown’s attacking explosion on Saturday, Pep Biel and Wilfried Zaha leading a 6-1 demolition of unlucky Red Bull New York before another big, vibrant crowd at Bank of America Stadium.

CLTFC had only scored four goals across their first four matches. So even with a 53rd-minute red card to Gustav Berggren, their relentlessness was striking.

Turns out Smith prepared his team for this game by playing clips of the ferocious off-ball work that powered Liverpool and Manchester City’s great recent squads, setting the tone for their aggressive outlook vs. the young Red Bulls.

“You just saw the intent from the boys. We were absolutely buzzing. The boys were flying, winning their battles, and we just looked energetic,” said Australian striker Archie Goodwin after he bagged a brace off the bench. “He wants us to engrave that in our game, win our battles, be an aggressive team and just win everything, be on the front foot at all times. I think tonight that showed.”