Seattle Sounders vs. San Diego FC: What to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

Record

4th in Western Conference

20 points, 6W-1L-2D

What to know

Typically one of the Western Conference's elite clubs, Seattle are back in the mix as a trophy contender in 2026. Although they've played a league-low nine matches, the Sounders sit fourth in the West.

So far, Seattle have hung their hat on their defense. The backline has allowed a league-low five goals and kept five clean sheets.

The Sounders are unbeaten in six straight MLS matches, but are coming off a 1-1 draw at struggling Sporting Kansas City last weekend – and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Who to watch

Paul Rothrock: A cult hero in Seattle, Rothrock has paced the Sounders attack with 4g/1a.

A cult hero in Seattle, Rothrock has paced the Sounders attack with 4g/1a. Cristian Roldan: The USMNT midfielder has three goals on the season and is hoping to secure his place on the 2026 FIFA World Cup roster.

The USMNT midfielder has three goals on the season and is hoping to secure his place on the 2026 FIFA World Cup roster. Jesús Ferreira: Ferreira has found a home in Seattle and leads the club in goal contributions (1g/5a) during his second season in the Pacific Northwest.

Ferreira has found a home in Seattle and leads the club in goal contributions (1g/5a) during his second season in the Pacific Northwest. Jordan Morris: The veteran MLS forward has spent a decade with the Sounders. He's recorded 1g/2a so far this year.

The veteran MLS forward has spent a decade with the Sounders. He's recorded 1g/2a so far this year. Andrew Thomas: In his first full season as Seattle's starting goalkeeper, Thomas has impressed with five clean sheets and five goals allowed.

Predicted XI