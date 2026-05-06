Seattle Sounders vs. San Diego FC: What to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

Western Conference rivals meet when Seattle Sounders FC battle San Diego FC in Matchday 12's Walmart Saturday Showdown.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, May 9 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
Record
- 4th in Western Conference
- 20 points, 6W-1L-2D
What to know
Typically one of the Western Conference's elite clubs, Seattle are back in the mix as a trophy contender in 2026. Although they've played a league-low nine matches, the Sounders sit fourth in the West.
So far, Seattle have hung their hat on their defense. The backline has allowed a league-low five goals and kept five clean sheets.
The Sounders are unbeaten in six straight MLS matches, but are coming off a 1-1 draw at struggling Sporting Kansas City last weekend – and will be looking to return to winning ways.
Who to watch
- Paul Rothrock: A cult hero in Seattle, Rothrock has paced the Sounders attack with 4g/1a.
- Cristian Roldan: The USMNT midfielder has three goals on the season and is hoping to secure his place on the 2026 FIFA World Cup roster.
- Jesús Ferreira: Ferreira has found a home in Seattle and leads the club in goal contributions (1g/5a) during his second season in the Pacific Northwest.
- Jordan Morris: The veteran MLS forward has spent a decade with the Sounders. He's recorded 1g/2a so far this year.
- Andrew Thomas: In his first full season as Seattle's starting goalkeeper, Thomas has impressed with five clean sheets and five goals allowed.
Predicted XI
Will Ferreira continue to start over Albert Rusnák in the center of midfield? Head coach Brian Schmetzer is also juggling injuries along the backline.
Record
- 12th in Western Conference
- 12 points, 3W-5L-3D
What to know
After their record-breaking expansion season in 2025, many expected San Diego to be a powerhouse this year. But so far, the league's youngest side seems to have fallen into a sophomore slump.
SDFC had lost their last five matches before picking up their first point in over a month in a 2-2 draw with LAFC last weekend.
As they look to turn things around, the Chrome-and-Azul will be without club captain Jeppe Tverskov. The All-Star midfielder is out with a lower-body injury.
Who to watch
- Anders Dreyer: A Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist last season, Dreyer has led the way with 11 goal contributions (5g/6a) so far.
- Marcus Ingvartsen: The Danish striker is SDFC's top scorer with seven goals and bagged a brace during last weekend's matchup with LAFC.
- Onni Valakari: The Finnish midfielder is off to a solid start during his second MLS season, posting 3g/2a in 11 matches.
- Luca Bombino: The USYNT defender recently returned to the starting XI after battling a lower-body injury. He's tallied 1g/1a in eight matches.
- Manu Duah: A former first-overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft, Duah has evolved into one of the league's best young center backs.
Predicted XI
After picking up a much-needed point against LAFC last week, expect San Diego to stick with a relatively similar side.
The market appears to favor Seattle, who have turned Lumen Field into a fortress over the years. Suffice it to say, a San Diego road win would be an upset.
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San Diego opened the season with three straight shutouts, but their defense has struggled to keep the ball out of the net since, whether that be goals conceded or red cards.
If the second-year club is to climb back up the Western Conference standings, they'll need their backline to play a pivotal role.