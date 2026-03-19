Nashville SC oust Inter Miami CF in Concacaf Champions Cup

Nashville SC ousted Inter Miami CF in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, advancing on away goals following a 1-1 draw in Leg 2 at Inter Miami CF Stadium on Wednesday night.

Thanks to Cristian Espinoza's second-half equaliser, Nashville SC exorcized the demons of previous knockout-round defeats against the Herons and will meet either Club América or the Philadelphia Union in the quarterfinals.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes, receiving a ball cut back from Sergio Reguilón and slotting a low shot inside the far post. It was the 900th goal of his historic career.

Hany Mukhtar nearly leveled the score, but the former Landon Donovan MLS MVP put his breakaway chance over the net in the 67th minute.

Seven minutes later, the visitors did get their critical goal, with Espinoza smashing home following a wild scramble in front of Dayne St. Clair's goal.