David Martínez golazo sends LAFC to Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals

LAFC advanced to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals in thrilling fashion on Tuesday evening, topping Costa Rican side Alajuelense 3-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16 thanks to a series-winning golazo from David Martínez at the death.
The result sets up a massive quarterfinal clash next month, with LAFC taking on LIGA MX heavyweights and defending CCC champions Cruz Azul.
After a 1-1 draw at BMO Stadium in Leg 1, Alajuelense got off to a dream start inside five minutes of the series finale at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, taking a 2-1 aggregate lead through a rebound header from defender Santiago van der Putten.
Alajuelense held that lead entering the second half, but LAFC netted an equalizer in the 51st minute via Nathan Ordaz. The El Salvador international ran onto a feed from Mark Delgado and lashed a first-time shot into the net.
That set the stage for Martínez's 92nd-minute winner, which he rifled home from distance to send the Black & Gold through.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: LAFC's Champions Cup dreams were on the ropes after the early opener, but they dug deep to flip the result through class goals from Ordaz and Martínez. Head coach Marc Dos Santos' group will bring confidence into their must-watch quarterfinal series against Cruz Azul, who defeated fellow LIGA MX side CF Monterrey in the Round of 16.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Martinez was already enjoying a strong third season in MLS. Then, the rising Venezuelan international authored one of the most dramatic goals in LAFC history.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Martínez is the easy pick for his late heroics, which came after he entered as a second-half substitute.