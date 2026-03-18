David Martínez golazo sends LAFC to Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals

LAFC advanced to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals in thrilling fashion on Tuesday evening, topping Costa Rican side Alajuelense 3-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16 thanks to a series-winning golazo from David Martínez at the death.

The result sets up a massive quarterfinal clash next month, with LAFC taking on LIGA MX heavyweights and defending CCC champions Cruz Azul.

After a 1-1 draw at BMO Stadium in Leg 1, Alajuelense got off to a dream start inside five minutes of the series finale at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, taking a 2-1 aggregate lead through a rebound header from defender Santiago van der Putten.

Alajuelense held that lead entering the second half, but LAFC netted an equalizer in the 51st minute via Nathan Ordaz. The El Salvador international ran onto a feed from Mark Delgado and lashed a first-time shot into the net.