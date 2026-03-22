Lionel Messi, Inter Miami snatch crucial win after Champions Cup ouster

Miami charge ahead

The win was not without fireworks, as NYCFC’s attack nearly equalized late. Miami’s Dayne St. Clair , the likely FIFA World Cup starter for Canada , produced a spectacular save in stoppage time to secure the three points.

Heading into the March international window, Miami have three wins out of five league matches as they look to defend last season’s MLS Cup presented by Audi victory.

“Sometimes you win, and the people make you believe you are beautiful,” head coach Javier Mascherano said. “When you lose, you are a monster. For me, it is the same … to be calm and trust in my job, and believe in the things we are working toward, and keep going.”