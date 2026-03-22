Lionel Messi, Inter Miami snatch crucial win after Champions Cup ouster

Inter Miami CF aren't going away.
The Herons bounced back in style from their midweek elimination from the Concacaf Champions Cup against Nashville SC, picking up an impressive 3-2 road win over New York City FC in front of 45,856 fans at Yankee Stadium.
As is often the case, Lionel Messi played a starring role. He scored his fourth goal of the season to tie the game at 2-2, before center back Micael netted Miami’s winner.
“Super important. We say that really good teams don’t lose two games in a row. I mean, we didn’t lose, but it felt like a loss; we’re out of the tournament. We definitely wanted to bounce back as quickly as possible, and that’s what we did here,” Miami’s Ian Fray told Apple TV after the game.
"The mentality is we lose a game, we’re going to go win the next game and show everyone we’re still champions."
Messi returns to form
Miami were eliminated in heartbreaking fashion, falling short in the Champions Cup Round of 16. With focus returning to MLS, the Herons defeated a quality NYCFC side in a thriller.
Messi was at full throttle throughout, culminating in his deflected free kick that snuck past USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese. He struck the woodwork on two occasions in the first half and frequently ran at NYCFC’s backline.
Messi's goal brings his total up to 54 in 57 career MLS matches and 901 in his illustrious career.
Miami charge ahead
The win was not without fireworks, as NYCFC’s attack nearly equalized late. Miami’s Dayne St. Clair, the likely FIFA World Cup starter for Canada, produced a spectacular save in stoppage time to secure the three points.
Heading into the March international window, Miami have three wins out of five league matches as they look to defend last season’s MLS Cup presented by Audi victory.
“Sometimes you win, and the people make you believe you are beautiful,” head coach Javier Mascherano said. “When you lose, you are a monster. For me, it is the same … to be calm and trust in my job, and believe in the things we are working toward, and keep going.”