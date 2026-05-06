Toronto FC close home stretch vs. Inter Miami: What to know

Toronto FC host Inter Miami CF in a Saturday afternoon matinee that kicks off Matchday 12.

How to watch & stream

Record

8th in Eastern Conference

14 points, 3W-3L-5D

What to know

Toronto are dealing with a serious case of the injury bug, impacting some of their most impactful players.

USMNT midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (pelvis) and CanMNT defender Richie Laryea (thigh) have missed considerable time, and club-record signing Josh Sargent (thigh) could miss a second straight league match.

Amid these absences, the Reds are winless in six straight across all competitions at home.

They're coming off a 1-1 draw against Supporters' Shield leaders San Jose, and were eliminated from the Canadian Championship midweek by Canadian Premier League side Atlético Ottawa.

Can head coach Robin Fraser's side, when concluding a 10-game home stretch, gain momentum as the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause fast approaches?

Who to watch

Dániel Sallói: The former Sporting Kansas City standout is Toronto's top scorer this year with 4g/3a.

The former Sporting Kansas City standout is Toronto's top scorer this year with 4g/3a. Jonathan Osorio: Now in his 14th season with the Reds, Osorio continues to patrol the midfield as he chases a spot on Canada's World Cup roster.

Now in his 14th season with the Reds, Osorio continues to patrol the midfield as he chases a spot on Canada's World Cup roster. Walker Zimmerman: The two-time MLS Defender of the Year and USMNT veteran is the anchor of Toronto's remade backline.

Predicted XI