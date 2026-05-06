Toronto FC close home stretch vs. Inter Miami: What to know

Toronto FC host Inter Miami CF in a Saturday afternoon matinee that kicks off Matchday 12.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, May 9 | 1 pm ET/10 am PT
Where
- BMO Field | Toronto, Ontario
Record
- 8th in Eastern Conference
- 14 points, 3W-3L-5D
What to know
Toronto are dealing with a serious case of the injury bug, impacting some of their most impactful players.
USMNT midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (pelvis) and CanMNT defender Richie Laryea (thigh) have missed considerable time, and club-record signing Josh Sargent (thigh) could miss a second straight league match.
Amid these absences, the Reds are winless in six straight across all competitions at home.
They're coming off a 1-1 draw against Supporters' Shield leaders San Jose, and were eliminated from the Canadian Championship midweek by Canadian Premier League side Atlético Ottawa.
Can head coach Robin Fraser's side, when concluding a 10-game home stretch, gain momentum as the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause fast approaches?
Who to watch
- Dániel Sallói: The former Sporting Kansas City standout is Toronto's top scorer this year with 4g/3a.
- Jonathan Osorio: Now in his 14th season with the Reds, Osorio continues to patrol the midfield as he chases a spot on Canada's World Cup roster.
- Walker Zimmerman: The two-time MLS Defender of the Year and USMNT veteran is the anchor of Toronto's remade backline.
Predicted XI
With Sargent's status unclear, Toronto might lean on U22 Initiative striker Emilio Ariztizábal up top.
Record
- 3rd in Eastern Conference
- 19 points, 5W-2L-4D
What to know
Miami are seeking a get-right result following last weekend's 4-3 home loss against Orlando City, which ended an 11-game unbeaten run.
The reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions conceded four unanswered goals against their Florida Derby rivals, unable to build on 1g/2a efforts from Lionel Messi and Telasco Segovia.
Orlando also extended Inter Miami's woes at Nu Stadium. Messi & Co. have yet to win at their new home ground, going 0W-1L-3D since opening the 26,700-seat venue last month.
Who to watch
- Lionel Messi: The legendary No. 10 has 8g/2a this season as he contends for a third straight Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.
- Rodrigo De Paul: Messi's Argentina teammate and fellow 2022 World Cup champion has faced scrutiny this season despite producing 2g/3a in midfield.
- Germán Berterame: After a slow start, Miami's marquee winter signing has three goals in his last five games as he chases a spot on Mexico's World Cup roster.
Predicted XI
Interim manager Guillermo Hoyos refused to publicly criticize his players after last weekend's Florida Derby setback. That said, will a lineup shakeup be in store?
The market appears to back Inter Miami to overcome Toronto, who haven't pitched a shutout since early March. That doesn't look likely to change, considering the Herons are tied for the second-most goals in MLS (22).
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Toronto have a bruised squad. Miami have a bruised ego.
If Messi & Co. rediscover their killer instinct at BMO Field, it could be another three road points for the reigning MLS Cup champions.