Historic season to sophomore slump: What is ailing San Diego FC?

“On a professional level, this has been one of the more beautiful challenges that I’ve faced. But when people say challenges, I think that they take a lot of negative connotation to it, and I look at it as something that's absolutely amazing.”

Nevertheless, San Diego have dipped well short of it for over a month now, lurching into the first soul-searching stretch of their brief history ahead of their Walmart Saturday Showdown visit from SoCal rivals LAFC (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV ).

By finishing first in the Western Conference during their inaugural campaign with 63 points, reaching the Western Conference Final in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, and starting the current campaign with jaw-droppingly impressive Concacaf Champions Cup performances vs. Mexican giants Pumas UNAM and Deportivo Toluca, San Diego set a ludicrously high bar for themselves out of the gates.

It’s a loaded question. But the fact that many readers already have a reasonably clear idea of ‘San Diego FC’ as a meaningful concept just 15 months into the club’s on-field existence is a compliment to the Chrome-and-Azul’s quick work in crafting an identity, and validating it with not just the best-ever MLS expansion season, but in the slick aesthetics of a daring, ball-dominant style.

“There's never one thing,” Varas told reporters at his weekly media availability. “A lot of circumstances that have led to it. One, red-card situations leading to non-continuity of lineups; injury situations, same idea. Playing a lot of minutes with 10 players, having a shorter preparation in the preseason to get some really basic things really honed in. Dealing with the disappointment of playing two competitions and getting knocked out in a really tough competition

The proverbial ConcaChampions hangover is a well-established MLS phenomenon. And opponents have accrued an extensive amount of scouting data with which to better prepare for San Diego's patterns of play – “we have been facing a little bit more man-v-man, high pressure,” noted striker Marcus Ingvartsen on Thursday. “It's more our level that has been dropping a little bit; we haven't been able to fix that first line of pressure.”

“Last year, the players went after every single game, left their heart and soul on the field, and a lot of those results went our way, by razor-thin margins,” said Varas. “And this year, they're going after every game – especially recently, we've gotten back to playing with leaving every single little bit of us on the field, and the results are going against us, on a razor-thin margin.”

Seemingly, everything that once went right for San Diego has gone sideways in recent weeks. They’re six games without a win since a 4-0 loss at Toluca on March 13 that eliminated them from CCC, including five straight defeats during a point-less April that’s sent them to 11th place in the West.

“This also presents an opportunity for other guys to step up, for Aníbal to really take control, take a leadership of the midfield and the team, and for the team to show this ‘next man steps up’ mentality that we've been developing since day one. And of course, we're gutted for Jeppe, because he's our guy and he's our friend, and he's our teammate, and he's a great leader.”

“Jeppe has suffered a lower-body injury, and he's going to be out for some time. We don't know exactly how long, but he won't be available this weekend,” Varas told MLSsoccer.com, pointing to savvy veteran and Panama international Aníbal Godoy as a leading candidate to fill the gap.

The 2025 MLS All-Star limped off of their 2-1 loss against the Portland Timbers last weekend with a pained grimace, some 55 minutes after making an uncharacteristic error in buildup play that led to the visitors’ opening goal.

So has an injury bug which claimed its costliest casualty so far this week: club captain and holding midfielder Jeppe Tverskov , the cerebral metronome of Varas’ intricate possession system.

The fatigue from fighting on two fronts – including two high-altitude tests in Mexico – took a tangible toll on a squad that lacks the backing of an MLS NEXT Pro team or even an Under-19 academy side.

Chucky, still absent

Then there’s the elephant in the room – or more accurately, kept out of the room, but still on the premises: star Designated Player Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano.

The Mexican winger was declared not in the club’s plans during the winter after a reported conflict with leadership last fall, but has yet to move on to a different team and remains in individual training at the Sharp HealthCare Performance Center, occasionally posting about it on social media.

With the dramatic downturn in results, sectors of fans and media alike have wondered whether Chucky’s exile might be reevaluated. Varas has remained steadfast in his stance, though, centering the egalitarian culture he and sporting director Tyler Heaps have emphasized in their construction project.

The same goes for San Diego’s intricate game model, which Varas vows not to compromise on.

“What we set out to do,” he said, “is ambitious. We want to win now. We want to play our football, which is an exciting, high-risk football, and we want to develop players, especially young players. That's an ambitious, yet very worthwhile adventure to be on. And right now, we're in one of those moments where we're going through a lot of learning and we're struggling at times.