FC Dallas acquire Haitian winger Louicius Deedson

FC Dallas have acquired winger Louicius Deedson from Danish top-flight side Odense Boldklub, the club announced Friday.

The 24-year-old Haitian international is under contract through 2028 with options for 2029 and 2030. He will occupy an international roster slot.

Deedson joins Dallas after tallying 37g/18a in 139 first-team appearances across Danish sides Hobro IK and Odense BK. Last year, he helped Odense get promoted to the Danish Superliga.

Internationally, Deedson has eight goals in 22 caps with Haiti. He was on their 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup squad and is a regular in World Cup qualifiers.

Dallas are in their first season under head coach Eric Quill. They're currently 13th in the Western Conference, outside the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs field.