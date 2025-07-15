St. Louis CITY sign defender Fallou Fall

The 21-year-old Senegal youth international is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He occupies a U22 Initiative roster slot.

Primarily a center back, Fall scored five goals in 42 first-team appearances across stints at Grafičar (Serbia), Reims (France) and Fredrikstad (Norway).

"Fallou is a young, line-breaking defender who brings the size, athleticism and defensive instincts we value in our back line," said sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "At just 21 years old, he’s still developing, but we believe his physical tools, technical ability and mentality give him the foundation to grow into an important piece for our squad.