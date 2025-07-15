St. Louis CITY sign defender Fallou Fall

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
St. Louis CITY SC have acquired defender Fallou Fall from Norwegian top-flight side Fredrikstad FK, the club announced Tuesday.
The 21-year-old Senegal youth international is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He occupies a U22 Initiative roster slot.
Primarily a center back, Fall scored five goals in 42 first-team appearances across stints at Grafičar (Serbia), Reims (France) and Fredrikstad (Norway).
"Fallou is a young, line-breaking defender who brings the size, athleticism and defensive instincts we value in our back line," said sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "At just 21 years old, he’s still developing, but we believe his physical tools, technical ability and mentality give him the foundation to grow into an important piece for our squad.
"He’s someone who can help us this season and, even more importantly, be part of our long-term vision. Bringing in a player like Fallou reflects our approach to adding young talent and building a competitive team for both the now and the future."
Fall is St. Louis' second U22 center back after the club acquired Australian youth international Jake Girdwood-Reich last year.
As a summer signing, Fall is eligible to debut once the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 24.
