San Jose Earthquakes loan Hernán López to Argentinos Juniors

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
The San Jose Earthquakes have loaned midfielder Hernán López to Argentine top-flight side Argentinos Juniors for the rest of the 2025 season with a purchase option, the club announced Tuesday.
The 24-year-old Argentine joined San Jose early in the 2024 season as a Designated Player. He arrived from Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz for a reported club-record $6 million fee.
With San Jose, López has nine goals and three assists in 37 matches across all competitions.
"Hernán has a bright future, but with our roster set since his return from injury, we’re sending him out on loan to continue his development with the hope that he’ll come back having grown as a player," said Earthquakes head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena.
Arena joined the Earthquakes ahead of the 2025 campaign and has overhauled their roster, highlighted by acquiring strikers Josef Martínez and Chicho Arango.
Following López's exit, Arango and winger Cristian Espinoza are San Jose's remaining DPs.
San Jose are on track for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return. Just past the season's halfway point, they're sixth in the Western Conference standings with 28 points (7W-7L-7D).
