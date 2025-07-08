San Jose Earthquakes loan Hernán López to Argentinos Juniors

The 24-year-old Argentine joined San Jose early in the 2024 season as a Designated Player. He arrived from Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz for a reported club-record $6 million fee.

With San Jose, López has nine goals and three assists in 37 matches across all competitions.

"Hernán has a bright future, but with our roster set since his return from injury, we’re sending him out on loan to continue his development with the hope that he’ll come back having grown as a player," said Earthquakes head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena.